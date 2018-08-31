Weekend Events: B+ potluck, geek vaudeville, downtown sing-a-long, and more

31Friday — Dance Off! A Geek Themed Vaudeville Event

The #MeToo movement isn’t trendy. It’s a harrowing part of life for too many people. This incredible fundraising event is hosted by Phoenix Wing Burlesque & Productions and Ms. Gay Utah XXXVI Victory Red. Fabulous talents to perform the best in Utah Geeky Vaudeville to raise money for the Utah Rape Recovery Center. Some of the performers: Victory Red, Kairo Duchess, Greg Tracie Aviary Hardin, and more.

Club Area 51, 451 S. 400 West, 6:30–9 p.m. Tickets $10, phxwingcharity.ticketleap.com/dance/

1Saturday — B+ Awareness Kickoff Potluck

September is B+ Awareness Month, so please celebrate our bi, ace, pan, queer (and more) community at the kick-off potluck. Please take a dish to share and please post it on the event page B+ Awareness Kickoff Potluck and be ready to share solidarity with your fellow B+ and sexually fluid (bi, pan, ace, demisexual, greysexual, and more) community members.

1 to 5 Club, 1380 S. Main St., 4–6 p.m. Free

— One United Voice SLC

One United Voice SLC hosts the world’s greatest crowd sing-a-long concert — an experience that unifies people and music into one united voice! Expect a brand new type of concert, where you will be participating, singing along as loud or as quietly as you’d like, dancing, smiles, and laughter are encouraged. There will be two large LED screens to remind you of any forgotten lyrics. After about an hour of crowd sing-a-longs and live performances, a surprise guest will sing “This is Me” from The Greatest Showman. They will offer other activities and some swag, woohoo!!

Library Square, 210 E. 400 South, 7:30–10 p.m. Free, but must RSVP here: OneUnitedVoice (caps out at 500 participants)

Sunday — Big Gay Car Wash

The Big Gay Car Wash at the Utah Pride Center raises money and awareness to help prevent suicide in the LGBTQ youth community. Enjoy the fun, get your car washed by our fabulous community partner volunteers and support this vital programming. Music all day with DJ Bad Brad Wheeler/ KUAA Radio and local food trucks Gerlach’s Weenie Wagon and Lucky Slice Pizza.

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St., 11 a.m.–3 p.m. Car wash $10 minimum donation

— Blues, Brews & BBQ

The Blues, Brews & BBQ Concert Series this Sunday brings Leftover Salmon, Amy Helm, Dead Winter Carpenters, and Michelle Moonshine. Note: No outside food or beverage allowed in the music venue or the lodge. Bags may be subject to search at the music venue gate and any alcohol or outside food may be confiscated.

Earl’s Lodge, 925 Snowbasin Rd., Snowbasin Resort, Huntsville. Free

0