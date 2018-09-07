Get your votes cast for the 2018 People’s Choice Awards, which airs November 11 on the E! Network. Below are mostly LGBT nominees plus some I happen to like, so don’t judge. Ha! Certainly, there are many other choices, and also you may write-in nominees. Vote here: eonline.com.

Movies: A Wrinkle in Time; Love, Simon; Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again; Red Sparrow

Television/Reality/Competition Series: 13 Reason Why; Arrested Development; Dynasty; Modern Family; Orange is the New Black; Queer Eye; RuPaul’s Drag Race; The X Files; Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Will & Grace.

LGBT actors/musicians/pop-culture figures (and hot heteros): KJ Apa, Aquaria, Drew Barrymore, Miz Cracker, Andy Cohen, Darren Criss, Ellen Degeneres, Shane Dawson, Drake, Hannah Gadsby, Gigi Gorgeous, Ariana Grande, Imagine Dragons, Lady Gaga, Kate McKinnon, Shawn Mendes, Megan Mullally, Jim Parsons, Chris Pine, Antoni Porowski, Chris Pratt, Thomas Rhett, Adam Rippon, RuPaul, Shakira, Ed Sheeran, The Dolan Twins, Jonathan Van Ness.

Photo courtesy of 20th Century Fox | Love, Simon

