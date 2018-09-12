25 local artists to activate 10 downtown SLC locations this weekend

THE BLOCKS, Utah’s premier arts, cultural and entertainment district, are activating downtown streets and underutilized urban spaces during a three-day live painting demonstration this weekend, Sept. 13–15. The Urban Plein Air Festival invites audiences to engage with participating artists and view their processes of completing a painting. A curated team of 25 artists demonstrates their painting skills to the public at 10 locations in the downtown area.

Painting takes place Sept. 13–14, 8 a.m.–10 p.m. and Sept. 15, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. The three-day festival culminates with an exhibition of the completed works on September 21 at the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 6–8 p.m. Individual paintings will be available for purchase with proceeds going to local charities.

“This project will not only showcase the talents of 25 local artists but also their process.” said THE BLOCKS Artistic Director, Tyler Bloomquist. “The creation of a painting, or a work in any other creative discipline, can sometimes be a mystery to audiences. Sharing the creative process with audiences diminishes the barrier this mystery sets up and promotes a better understanding and appreciation of the work and role of our local artists, and will hopefully inspire someone’s own creative curiosity.”

The Urban Plein Air Festival is the second project from THE BLOCKS which represent the culmination of an eight-year, community-based process to showcase the rich, vibrant arts and cultural opportunities within Salt Lake’s Cultural Core. The new Cultural Core brand and accompanying marketing support promotes and packages artistic experiences. It also urges the community to rediscover our wealth of artists, performance groups, filmmakers, photographers, and unexpected delights.

Visit theblocksslc.com to see a full list of participating artists.

