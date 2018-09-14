Weekend Events: Fall of Persephone, D&D-day, Ty Herndon, and more

14Friday — OGJ: Fall of Persephone

So, while it doesn’t much feel like Fall (except in the early hours), the drag queens are celebrating “the change”. Join Dandy Ridge, Zephyr Rose, Oak, T.K.O., Lucy Fur, and Terra Flesh for the OGJ: Fall of Persephone drag show. The evening begins with a fabulous dance party, and throughout, enjoy spiced teas, drag things, and of course chill queer spaces.

SLC Arts Hub, 663 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Suggested donation $5–10 (but not necessary)

— CHESS The Musical

Before Mamma Mia! came along, the composers of ABBA fashioned this epic rock opera set during the heart of the Cold War, about an international chess match between the Russian champion and a brash American challenger. From Bangkok to Budapest the players, lovers, politicians, and spies manipulate and are manipulated to the pulse of a monumental rock score that includes “One Night in Bangkok”. The show is checkmate!

Hayes Christensen Theatre, Marriott Center for Dance, 330 S. 1500 East, UofU, 7:30 p.m., through Sept. 22. Tickets prices vary, tickets.utah.edu

15Saturday — 2018 Heart & Stroke Walk

Participating in the Heart & Stroke Walk funds lifesaving science. It also makes your heart healthier. The 5K event inspires walkers to take steps toward building a stronger, healthier life for themselves and their communities. The day also includes a fun run, the “Little Hearts Lane” kid’s zone, free health screenings, entertainment, food, and of course, fun. Heart and stroke survivors can participate in a Miracle Mile survivor route and will receive special survivor baseball caps. Register and donate today so you can pat yourself on the back and hug your heart at the same time.

Sugar House Park, 1330 E. 2100 South, 8 a.m. Free

— D&D Adventurer’s League

I’m not a gamer but I know there many LGBTs who are true gamers. So, I will try to include more gaming events in the future. Today (and every Saturday, Oasis Games hosts D&D Adventurer’s League — I used to play Dungeons & Dragons several decades ago, of which I was tragically ill-fitted for the purpose. Anyhoo, check out dnd.wizards.com/playevents/organized-play for all the rules on how to make your character.

Oasis Games, 275 E. 400 South, 2 p.m. Free

16Sunday — Ty Herndon

This summer Ty Herndon hosted and performed at the 3rd annual Concert for Love and Acceptance in Nashville, Tenn. The Grammy-nominated country artist said at the time, “I’m thrilled to partner with GLAAD once again for this show that has broken so much new ground and started so many important conversations over the past three years. Letting our LGBTQ friends, family, and neighbors know they are accepted and loved just as they are isn’t just making the world a better place — it’s saving lives — and I’m so proud to be a part of it.” So, be sure to support one of our supports tonight — even if you’re not a country music fan, Ty is easy on the eyes!

Urban Lounge, 241 S. 500 East., 7 p.m. Tickets $18 adv/$20 dos, jrcslc.com

