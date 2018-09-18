‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ wins two Emmys

If you missed the Emmy Awards, you missed RuPaul onstage to their largest audience. Here, in their own words is the announcement that the show won for Best Reality Series, and RuPaul won for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program.

The show also won Outstanding Makeup For A Multi-Camera Series Or Special (Non-Prosthetic), and Outstanding Costumes For Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Programming.

Watch the video below to see Ru and team accept the award.

HERSTORY has been made, kitty girls! 👑 @rupaulsdragrace just snatched the Emmy for Best Reality Series and after @rupaul’s win for Best Host, it’s the first time EVER a show has won the Emmy for both! 🏆 We’re floored, gagged, humbled, and honored.👏 Come THRUUUU! 👏 pic.twitter.com/LnKvmdEJZf — World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) September 18, 2018

