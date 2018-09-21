Local, National News Briefs

Tan France to appear at Equality Utah Allies Dinner

Equality Utah will honor Tan France from the Netflix series Queer Eye with an Impact Award at the upcoming Allies Dinner on Nov. 3 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Tan’s work embodies the very ethos of Equality Utah, says EU Director Troy Williams. He goes into the heart of conservative spaces and finds common ground with people from a variety of backgrounds. With an open heart and a fierce commitment to personal style, Tan is dynamically shifting how people see and understand LGBTQ Americans.

Tan is joining an all-star lineup, including fellow awardee Dan Reynolds from Imagine Dragons, Shangela from RuPaul’s Drag Race, and keynote speaker, Ana Navarro.

EU will also present an Allies Award to March for Our Lives Utah as well as honor Senator Dabakis with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Tables and individual tickets for the event are available here.

Federal judge rules the State Department cannot deny passports to intersex Americans

A U.S. District Court Judge in Colorado today ruled that the U.S. State Department exceeded its authority under the Passport Act of 1926 when it denied a passport to Lambda Legal client Dana Zzyym, a U.S. Navy veteran who is intersex, nonbinary and does not identify as male or female. The State Department denied Zzym’s passport application because they could not accurately choose either male or female on the passport application form, and the form does not provide any other gender marker designation.

In its lawsuit, Lambda Legal argued that the State Department violates the Administrative Procedure Act and the due process and equal protection components of the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution by denying ZZyym the ability to travel freely, and by compelling them to lie about who they are on the passport application form. Finding that all the reasons given by the State Department were not rational, the court avoided having to decide on constitutional grounds.

TWO gay men allegedly assaulted in D.C.

A Washington, D.C. resident William Southern says a group of five people attacked him and his friend, Robbie Barletta because they are gay. Southern, who said the attack happened on Sunday afternoon, later posted a slideshow of his facial injuries and bloodied T-shirt to Instagram along with news of the assault.

“So, this is extremely hard for me and I have not 100% settled on how I feel it. But, Sunday a friend of mine @robertandre and I were the target and the victims of a hate crime. We were attacked by 4 men and a woman on the corner of 16th and U in Washington DC, simply because we were gay. The four men and the lady brutally attacked myself and my friend, I was sent to the ER where I received stitches to pull my lip back together.”

Added Southern: “The moral of this story is not that it happened or for people to feel sorry for me. This is a statement, I will never stop being gay, I will never feel ashamed of who I am. Most importantly, I will never let anyone around me feel like less of a person simply because of who they are! I am fortunate enough to have an amazing support system even though I have only lived in DC for a few months.”

LGBTQ activist Janet Weinberg dead at 63

Janet Inez Weinberg, an advocate for people with disabilities who found her calling as a top executive and fundraiser at social service organizations like the Gay Men’s Health Crisis, died on Sept. 1 in the Bronx, N.Y. She was 63. Her spouse, Rosalyn H. Richter, an associate justice of the Appellate Division of the New York State Supreme Court, said the cause was a chronic heart condition.

Weinberg was born in Manhattan on April 3, 1955, and grew up in Highland Park, N.J. After attending Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., Weinberg graduated with a degree in occupational therapy from York College in Queens, reports The New York Times.

Weinberg had been an occupational therapist for a decade when she accepted an offer to join the board of the Lesbian & Gay Community Services Center in Manhattan in the mid-1990s. It was a career transition she had been preparing for after building a reputation as a politically savvy activist for people with disabilities and hoping one day to help a population still affected by the AIDS epidemic.

She was recruited to join the Gay Men’s Health Crisis in 2005. There her work in fundraising — including organizing an AIDS walk in 2008 that drew 45,000 people and raised $7.4 million — led to her being named chief operating officer four years later.

In addition to Justice Richter — whom Weinberg wed in 2011, two months after the legalization of same-sex marriage in New York — she is survived by a brother, Dr. Kenneth Weinberg.

