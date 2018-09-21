ANNUAL EVENTS

Take a quick trip to the village of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, for a family-friendly Oktoberfest weekend stuffed full of food, activities, and entertainment. You’ll thankfully find a beer garden featuring seasonal food such as brats and hot dogs, baked pretzels, European cupcakes, Harvest beers — as well as non-alcoholic beverages. Included in the two-day event is an Oktoberfest-dressed contest, a Punkin Chunkin’ event, a duck river race, a costumed one-mile, 5k and 10k Fun Run/Walk/Bike, live music, kids carnival, bingo, and more!

5Friday — Lava Hot Springs 9th Annual Oktoberfest

Venues vary, Lava Hot Springs, Idaho, 4 p.m. through Sat., Oct. 6 to 9 p.m. Event prices vary, oktoberfest.lavahotsprings.org

CONCERTS

Since forming in 2005, Mayday Parade has amassed one of the most loyal, rabid fan bases around thanks to energizing concerts and four studio albums full of heart-on-sleeve lyrics. With the release of their arresting fifth record, Black Lines, the members of the Florida pop-rock quintet are taking a giant leap forward as musicians and songwriters.

23Tuesday — Mayday Parade

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 7 p.m. Tickets $26, thecomplexslc.com

DANCE

Spirit includes the historical masterpiece “Rainbow Round My Shoulder” by the late Donald McKayle, as well as the work of Japanese national Michio Ito. Alongside these historical dances are two groundbreaking commissions by Tiffany Rea-Fisher, artistic director of Elisa Monte Dance, and Utah’s Natosha Washington, artistic director of The Penguin Lady.

4Thursday — Spirit

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 138 W. 300 South, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $30, artsaltlake.org

DRAG SHOWS

Miz Cracker from the 10th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race comes to Salt Lake City. While eliminated from the competition in what some may call a harrowing upset, she continues to entertain en masse. Let’s just hope she doesn’t fuck up another lip sync to “Nasty Girl”. Just saying! The event is hosted by Kay Bye, Ann Wilde, Lisa Dank, Eva Chanel Stephens, Xaina, Mercury Adams, DJ Shutter, and DJ Justin Hollister.

6Saturday — Miz Cracker

The Loading Dock, 445 S. 400 West, 9 p.m. Tickets $20, 24tix.com

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

The Capitol Steps, a Washington DC-based comedy troupe that began as a group of Senate Staffers, will present a show based on songs from their current album Make America Grin Again. The Capitol Steps began in 1981 as a group of Senate staffers who set out to satirize their

employers and haven’t let up since. If you’ve been keeping with the news, you know there’s no shortage of material.

Live at the Eccles gleefully presents Lea Michele and Darren Criss in an exorbitantly expensive event. Yet, it may be worth the dough! Following Glee, Michele went on to star in Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens, and Criss recently wrapped the latest iteration of Murphy’s American Crime Story anthology series: “The Assassination of Gianni Versace”.

Michele got her start as a replacement for Young Cosette in the original Les Misérables. She went on to originate the role of Little Girl in Ragtime, played Sphrintze in the 2004 revival of Fiddler on the Roof, and created the role of Wendla in Broadway’s Spring Awakening.

Criss broke out on Glee and later moved to Broadway, replacing Daniel Radcliffe in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. He subsequently starred in the title role of Hedwig and the Angry Inch.

23Tuesday — The Capitol Steps

The Commonwealth Room, 195 W. 2100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $67, ticketf.ly/2NbPya5

27Saturday — Lea Michele and Darren Criss

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 8 p.m. Tickets $35-95 (Amex only)/VIP Passes $299-459, artssaltlake.org

Theatre

When a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, innocently set out to visit an old professor, a thunderstorm and a flat-tire lead them to seek help at the castle of the alien, transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank ‘N’ Furter. As Brad and Janet are swept up into Frank ‘N’ Furter’s latest experiment, the night’s misadventures cause them to question everything they’ve known about themselves, each other, love and lust. This humorous tribute to the classic “B” sci-fi films and horror genre, with an irresistible rock’n’roll score, is a wild ride that no audience will soon forget.

4Thursday — The Rocky Horror Show

Grand Theatre, SLCC, 1575 S. State St., times vary, through Oct. 27. Tickets $9-23, grandtheatrecompany.com

