Anguish and Agony

by Phoenix

Anguish

it has to be with/

the crazy style

feel some(thing) (ir)relevant

or anguish

I am angular

not quite felt sharp-angled

parted too hard and spent (out)

high from pure pennies

American wealth

pennies and momentum

I don’t actually say though

I say it’s something dealt like Jack cards

felt by nothing death or sharp [and shard] the peaceful shades and spade of jack

it’s anguish like this sharp card and shard

I cried on the sidewalk last night

did it matter(ed)

or was I just biology

anguish/replenish

the pain is radical I am a fool

where the blood red Phoenix Arizona t-shirt

if it makes you feel any better

if it makes you happy and sad

the poem is bigger

then the page of your tears and ideas

I don’t believe

know if I can survive

crazy, crazy style for a pack of cards

or wolves a pack of wolfed give

yourself the space and rhythm of time

hardwired like your friend

he went incognito

what shall it be

logic breaks down

into poetry

I am depressed and want to kill myself

balance a balance struck

anguish is my card or penny

my writing Jacked

nothing in

this

I hand hurts

so let me anguish smash

my hand

hurt from write

it’s anguish and irrational

a rash null

ration(ed) reason(ed)

(no detail—)

the anguish is crash

I respond

I move on

in

in spades

generate

create creative created

pain and

—

thought

give staccato

too much

word(s)

feel just

an

an

anguish

feel

pinned pained

adult is dead kid dead

don’t under

stand back backlash(ed)

he’ll hurt hell

hurt himself too

and shall though

is

willed

will

long

soliloquy or sorrow

and shape(d)

sorry for an

sorry for (an)

but heavy metal anguish

heavy metal

an

an

an

an

anguish

anguished and

wished

felt

dealt

it’s not

real

just let(ted) go

Agony

I create within

I worry and we’re eh

and agony

my thoughts are that sharp blade

corrected in blood red stuck

and hellbound stayed

I don’t see myself in some stupid religion

of massacre masochism

my thoughtful hurt and

the blade sharp blade and cut

moment in my mind

alert

so sharp and

I’m sadistic by it

the mental torment

tormented too tormented

and

the dark is the agon-

the agony

I’m on my bent knees

confessed prayer of my pain

I create something like agony

refrain

to be afraid is to derail all non-paranoia

I just feel the words and it

its intuit

strong feelings of

paranoid narration

standard deviation

no tunnel vision creation

I stab my heart for non-theatrics

though my thoughts are terminal

terminally

sincere since dramaturgical

and not quite felt pain

what is the nature of good and evil

what will we do

what can we do

when the knife is agony

when blade surgery

I reject the confusion in my skepticism

I have often said

have half said it is

it is my mind that hurts

but no one believes me or knows

what to express and empathize

I don’t like myself so I agon-

I create in agon-

in

agony

anguish I dismiss and

release

I’m slanted by slant can’t words

intentions negative like

created bent thoughts

don’t

though you’ll tell me and I

fault though

fall

agony of motivation

I get it out of my system with ink

something

yet within will think

I’m just

always just

just

though injust unjust will sway and

the way will

fallen

yet I remember

remind fixation

on my fiction of

fractured fractioned

some imaginary crucifixion

is just an emotional story to tell a

little bit of ag-

agony

and

it’s my poetry

I am always happy

to show you another poem I wrote

even if it is

my ink agony

Gay Writes is a DiverseCity Writing Series writing group, a program of SLCC’s Community Writing Center. The group meets the 2nd and 4th Monday of each month, 6:30–8 p.m., 210 E. 400 South, Ste. 8.

0