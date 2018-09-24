16th annual Dine O’Round returns with several new restaurants, photo contest

The 16th annual Downtown Dine O’ Round begins Friday, Sept. 28 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 14. Diners can sample two-item lunches for $5 or $10 or three-item dinners for $15, $25 or $35, depending on the cost of typical entrees. Sampling three selections at such a significant discount allow people to experience a more extensive variety of tastes.

Options range from gourmet — think Current, Finca, Copper Onion, Stanza — to more casual options. The unique concept of Dine O’Round is designed to attract new diners to restaurants they have yet to experience or to re-visit old favorites. Newcomers this year include The Daily, London Belle, Argentina’s Best Empanadas, and Copper Canyon.

Diners are also offered the opportunity to “win dinner for a year” via a photo contest. Because patrons are fond of posting photos to Instagram, restaurant-goers can upload photos from their Dine O’Round experience and enter by using the hashtag #DineORound and tagging @downtownslc to automatically enter to win.

“Downtown Salt Lake City truly punches above of its weight class when it comes to food and culture,” said Dee Brewer, executive director for the Downtown Alliance. “Our fantastic restaurateur partners have elevated Salt Lake City’s brand as a culinary hotspot with quality dining options, culinary talent, and varied ethnic cuisines.”

For the second year in a row, Dine O’Round will also feature the Chef Showdown on Oct. 10. The three-course cooking challenge pits two top chefs against each other and features a panel of local food critics. The chefs will use special ingredients from the Downtown Farmer’s Market and offer two signature cocktails. Attendees can bid on plates with proceeds benefiting a local charity.

Restaurant-goers do not need to sign up for anything, carry any cards or clip coupons. All they need to do is ask for the Dine O’Round menu from their server.

Find sample menus and participating locations at www.dineoround.com.

Photo | Zest SLC, a participating restaurant

