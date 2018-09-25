LGBTQ Mormons support group to hold free event tonight

Listen Learn and Love, a new Latter-day Saint LGBTQ support organization will host a free presentation tonight entitled “Being a Good Latter-day Saint and Supporting God’s LGBTQ Children.”

Richard Ostler, founder of Listen Learn and Love and an active Latter-day Saint, hosts the event. While servicing as a YSA Bishop, Ostler connected with God’s LGBTQ children and better learned their often painful road. He shares Christ-like principles to support, respect and love God’s LGBTQ children. However, the presentation is not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The event is designed to be consistent with President M. Russell Ballard’s comments last November. “Mormon leaders, along with the rank and file, need to listen to and understand what LGBT members are feeling and experiencing. We must do better than we have in the past until all feel they have a spiritual home… a place to worship and serve the Lord.”

The event takes place at SCERA Center for the Arts, 745 State St., Orem, Utah, 7–8:30 p.m., tonight and is open and free to the general public. However, registration is required.

Photo of Richard Ostler, courtesy of Kelsie Moore/ KUER

