Video: Andrea Bocelli and son’s first duet; see Andrea in SLC this November

Andrea Bocelli
Andrea Bocelli graces the Utah stage on Nov. 29 at Vivant Smart Home Arena. It’s likely a one-time concert you definitely shouldn’t miss. Tickets are still available at www1.ticketmaster.com.

Here is what Andrea said about his new song, a duet with son Matteo: “Anyone who is a parent, anyone who knows the precious responsibility of being a mother or a father, will fully grasp the meaning of this piece. ‘Fall On Me’ is the first time I have duetted with my son Matteo Bocelli”.

Photo courtesy of Decca

