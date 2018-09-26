Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn deliver a lot of look

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn are taking their act on the road. Amazon’s quest to take over every last inch of Earth has made a deal with the Project Runway mainstays to develop a new reality fashion series, one that will premiere in over 200 countries and territories. There are zero details available right now regarding content, but it means that the Emmy-nominated PR pair is jumping ship (and if you aren’t a diehard fan, be real: did you even realize it was still on television?) and moving into the realm of global reach.

Amazon is using vague signifiers like “narrative” and “fresh” to describe the project we aren’t allowed to know about, and they’re referring to something called a “shoppable experience” for the viewing audience. Frankly, we don’t care about any of that stuff; we love Tim and Heidi, and we want them to be able to invent a new thing that will bring us back into the fold.

Sugarbaker & Associates back in business at ABC

Designing Women might be happening all over again. ABC has confirmed a “script commitment” with creator Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, which isn’t the same thing as a series order, but it’s good enough for us to get overly excited. If you weren’t born before the ’80s, you should know that this show was about four women at an Atlanta interior design firm who hung out a lot and made jokes about social issues and the out of control shoulder pads were a moral universe unto themselves, and these women were, in a word, amazing.

If there was any rivalry with the equally amazing Golden Girls we never paid attention to it and now, goddess willing, we’re going to have Sugarbaker: The Next Generation. No cast yet, no details at all, only the shining golden hope of television that comforts and makes conservative men irrationally enraged. Fingers crossed for a chance to revisit the classic “night the lights went out in Georgia” monologue.

Broadway needs Taylor Mac. Broadway gets Taylor Mac.

Andrea Martin, entertainment’s longstanding MVP for several decades now, is going back to Broadway, accompanied by Nathan Lane, who is no slouch himself. The pair will star in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus, by Taylor Mac. Who is Taylor Mac, you ask, and why is there someone named Gary associated with Titus Andronicus? Well, Taylor Mac is an artist (one who uses “judy,” lowercase sic, as a gender pronoun) and one of theater’s most innovative voices.

Mac is the creator and star of one of the most buzzed-about American cultural events in recent memory, A 24-Decade History of Popular Music, the author of the acclaimed play, Hir, and a MacArthur Fellow — speaking of no slouches. Gary is Mac’s Broadway debut, and it is what the title suggests, a comic sequel to Titus Andronicus in which Lane and Martin are servants who have to clean up the carnage in the aftermath of war. We hate to jinx by getting too revved up, but this has all the signs — rising creator on a roll meets comedy legends — of being something extraordinary, and we’re going to hand it all the Tony Awards now.

Jim Parsons makes room at the Inn

In 1999, The New Yorker published “The Inn Crowd,” an article by Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Tony Horwitz detailing the controversy surrounding the Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock County, Virginia. The residents of the area were split over whether or not to be decent human beings and welcome a gay couple and their business, or be stereotypical rednecks and run them out of town.

Two decades later, that slice of American life is in the process of becoming a sitcom produced by Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons, Young & Hungry creator David Holden, and producing partner Todd Spiewak. The series is in development at NBC, and the assumption is that Parsons would star. We also think that in 2018 the homophobia will be made somewhat more adorable and quickly turned to sweetness by the end of about the fifth episode, and we’re totally fine with that. Create the world you want to see and all that.

Romeo San Vicente’s self-created world looks a lot like Folsom Street Fair.

