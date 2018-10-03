Greetings fellow “Demons of Hell” who oppose the lifetime appointment of an accused sex offender to the Supreme Court of the United States. Gosh, is it hot in here or is it just Hades?

The American Family Association’s Bryan Fischer used his Sept. 24 “Focal Point” program to rail against the evildoers standing in the way of Jesus Trump’s righteous path.

“Satan, if you’re going to get to Brett Kavanaugh, you are going to have to go through us, because we are standing firm in the strength and the power of the Lord,” Fischer said.

In other words, the women accusing Kavanaugh are agents of the devil. You know, how bitches be lyin’ about rich and powerful men because of how rewarding it is for the accusers’ personal and professional lives. After all, women love death threats. They love hearing they should kill themselves. They love having to flee their homes. And they love compromising the safety and security of their loved ones.

The prize is ruining an innocent man’s life.

The only person talking about a prize here is Fischer.

“There is a prize here, and that’s the placement of Brett Kavanaugh on the Supreme Court,” he said. That is what Satan doesn’t want to see happen. He’s using every trick in his arsenal to fight that from happening.

And every trick is, of course, a woman scorned. No wonder the Equal Rights Amendment never passed! Equality is the work of Satan.

“That is [Satan’s] holy grail right now, to stop Brett Kavanaugh from being seated on the Supreme Court because Brett Kavanaugh represents such a threat to his agenda: to use the Supreme Court to advance a regressive, backward, anti-biblical, anti-Christian, anti-American point of view,” Fischer continued. “He’s had control of the Supreme Court now in every meaningful way since the 1960s; he’s not going to let go of that without a fight.”

Hmm, I wonder what “regressive, backward, anti-biblical, anti-Christian, anti-American” point of view to which he’s referring? The right to abortion and the right for same-sex couples to marry come to mind. I have a feeling he isn’t talking about Citizens United.

Look, I don’t believe in Satan, but I do think that Fischer is crazy enough to accept the things he’s saying and that he has followers crazy enough to believe him.

But can we take a moment to reflect on the fact that the United States has an accused, and admitted, sexual assaulter as the president who is treated as a savior by the Christian right? And how President Sex Crimes is poised for a second (Hi, Clarence Thomas) sex-crime offender on the Supreme Court bench?

I mean, sure, it might seem like things are falling apart, what with more accusers coming forward to say that Kavanaugh has done more heinous things than that one-time, free-pass, boys-will-be-boys attempted rape in high school. Sadly, we don’t live in a country governed by people who care much about women assaulted, otherwise, we wouldn’t have Mitch McConnell vowing to get Kavanaugh’s nomination rammed in place.

If we cared about women, we wouldn’t always be framing these narratives as, “He said, she said, but she’s probably lying.” We have woman after woman — and some men, too — coming forward with stories of assault. Overwhelming, the evidence is a deeply rooted and widespread problem in America. There’s something broken about how we raise boys and what we allow men in this country. And when those boys and men have wealth and privilege behind them, well, they can do anything. Even grab ‘em by the pussy.

If we cared about women we’d have done something about it a long time ago and voted these creeps out, never mind not voting them in, to begin with — remember, millions of people, the majority of white men and women voters, heard Trump brag about sexual assault and then voted for him anyway.

That said, many women are running right now. And I mean running for office, which is great. Though sadly there are a lot of women running from men, too. If we elect women who care about women — a.k.a. Democrats and Republican women are fired — we might enact laws that protect women rather than laws restricting what women can do with their reproductive organs.

Do not sit the midterms out. Vote on Nov. 6, even if only to gloat to Bryan Fischer that Satan compelled you to do so.

D’Anne Witkowski is a poet, writer, and comedian living in Michigan with her wife and son. She has been writing about LGBT politics for over a decade. Follow her on Twitter @MamaDWitkowski.

