National, International News Briefs

Get married or get out

The State Department on Monday began imposing a new policy, according to NBC News, that restricts visas for the same-sex partners of staff of U.S.-based international organizations, such as the United Nations, the World Bank, and the International Monetary Fund. The policy, announced earlier this year, ends a policy spearheaded by then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton that allowed these same-sex partners to obtain a spousal visa, also known as the G-4 visa. Now, according to the new policy, the United States will issue a G-4 visa to a partner of a legally married couple.

SCOTUS facing at least 10 LGBT-related cases in 2018-19 session

Cases before the U.S. Supreme Court seem almost like an afterthought after the political slugfest over the confirmation process for President Trump’s second nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh. Windy City Times reports there are several cases that are of great importance to the LGBT community as the high court began its 2018–19 session last week. In fact, this session could be one of the busiest in history for LGBT-related concerns.

At least three cases appealed to the Supreme Court ask whether existing federal law protects LGBT people from employment discrimination and a fourth one is on the way; at least four cases could revisit the question of whether a business person can cite their religious beliefs to violate state law prohibiting discrimination against LGBT people; and three lawsuits challenging President Trump’s ban on transgender people in the military could wind their ways up to the high court this session.

Switzerland to legalize anti-LGBT discrimination; offenders to face prison time

A significant win this week for LGBT people in Switzerland against discrimination could land offenders in prison for up to three years. The Swiss National Council voted 118 to 60 to change their penal code, making it illegal to discriminate based on gender identity or sexual orientation, reports LGBTQ Nation.

Mathias Reynard, a national councilor who has fought for over half a decade on the law, said, “… the National Council accepts my parliamentary initiative against homophobia and transphobia! A great success for human rights!”

