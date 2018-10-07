Transgender advocates celebrating National Coming Out Day Thursday.

A charity event for the Transgender Education Advocates of Utah (TEA Utah) and the Martin Richard Foundation will take place on National Coming Out Day, Thursday, Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. at Publik Coffee, 975 S West Temple.

A panel discussion about the trans experience will take place, followed by small group discussions to learn, have fun, enjoy live music and libations.

Organizers are hoping to celebrate NCOD with collective joy and understanding.

Tickets are $10 at the door or available through the event host app.

http://app.thehouse.org/house/events/5ba2834983844031710fea95

This is a charity event. All proceeds go to benefit The Transgender Education Advocates of Utah and the Martin Richard Foundation, whose mission values are kindness, inclusion, and peace through civic engagement.

0