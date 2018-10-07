Utah Pride Center to celebrate National Coming Out Day

October 11th each year is National Coming Out Day and the Utah Pride Center will be celebrating the occasion from noon to 8 p.m. at their 1380 S. Main Street location.

They will have food and refreshments available all day long, with burgers and hot dogs available around lunch, noon to 2 p.m., and dinner 6 to 8 p.m. They will have cupcakes and other sweet treats the rest of the day.

There will also be photos, tours, storytelling, and the opportunity to share your coming out tale (or to officially come out!) through a video story.

There’s no cost to join in the fun, so bring yourself, your kids, your friends, and even your casual acquaintances to “come out” and celebrate the day.

