Time Travelers Ball is a Halloween fundraiser for UPC

Organizer Jason Olsen is calling the Time Travelers Ball a “darkly elegant, otherworldly soirée where past meets future and fantasy meets reality.”

Dance the night away with DJ Lishus and DJ Jesse Walker from New City Movement the night of Saturday, October 27 and celebrate Halloween at the Union Event Center (formerly the Rail Event Center) at 235 N. 500 West in Salt Lake City.

“We will have out-of-this-world visual stimulation from go-go dancers, aerialists, fire throwers, and more,” Olsen said. “The costumes will be to die for and the refreshments and entertainment will be sure to slay.”

Your tax deductible $35 ticket ($75 VIP) benefits the Utah Pride Center. This is a 21+ event, so be sure to bring your ID with you when you attend.

VIP admission allows you to enjoy access to the party and an exclusive VIP area which includes a private bar, table cocktail service, and hors d’oeuvres.

Tickets are available at bit.ly/UtahBall