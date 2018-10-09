Vote early! Vote often!

I’m a big believer in the democratic process, which is why every federal election year I ask congressional candidates questions important to LGBTQ parents and share them in this column. This year I contacted all 15 candidates seeking to represent you in Washington. Rep. Mia Love didn’t respond to multiple requests to participate but recently began using my email address to beg me for a donation.

Candidates from every party were contacted, and had a month to respond to the questions, which were sent twice. Below are the answers from those who care enough about the LGBTQ community to respond.

Would you support a federal law barring discrimination in the workplace based on sexual orientation and gender identity?

U.S. Senate:

Craig Bowden (Libertarian) – No response.

Jenny Wilson (Democrat) – Absolutely.

Congressional District 1

Eric Eliason (Utah United) – Yes.

Congressional District 2

Shireen Ghorbani (Democrat) – Yes, absolutely.

Jeffrey Whipple (Libertarian) – Absolutely.

Congressional District 3

Tim Zeidner (Utah United) – Absolutely and unequivocally.

Congressional District 4

Ben McAdams (Democrat) – Yes.

Would you support a federal law barring discrimination in areas such as housing, education, public accommodation, etc?

U.S. Senate:

Bowden (Lib) – No response.

Wilson (D) – Of course.

Congressional District 1

Eliason (UU) – Yes.

Congressional District 2

Ghorbani (D) – Yes, absolutely.

Whipple (Lib) – I would.

Congressional District 3

Zeidner (UU) – Absolutely.

Congressional District 4

McAdams (D) – No one should be denied housing or government services because of who they are.

Do you support a national hate crimes bill that includes protection based on sexual orientation and gender identity?

U.S. Senate:

Bowden (Lib) – No.

Wilson (D) – Without a doubt.

Congressional District 1

Eliason (UU) – Yes.

Congressional District 2

Ghorbani (D) – Yes.

Whipple (Lib) – In principle, yes.

Congressional District 3

Zeidner (UU) – I would be quite open to such a bill.

Congressional District 4

McAdams (D) – Yes.

Why should the LGBTQ community vote for you?

Bowden: “I deplore bigotry on all grounds and have been on the front lines with individuals as an ally to the LGBTQ community, including work with the Human Rights Campaign and the Utah AIDS Foundation, and will always fight for the rights that exist because you are a human being.”

Wilson: “My years as an elected official and community leader have put me in the fight alongside the LGBTQ community and taught me the importance of standing up as an ally. On the council, I fought for partner benefits for county employees nearly a decade before marriage equality was reached nationwide.”

Eliason: “If we keep doing what we’ve always done, we’ll keep getting what we’ve always gotten. The LGBTQ community should give me their vote because I am the only candidate in this race who is serious about taking on the obstacles that are preventing good government.”

Ghorbani: “I have always been a supporter of the LGBTQ community. I learned early on how to be a friend and an ally for those who needed it most.”

Whipple: “The same reason that I believe everyone else should: I’m the candidate who wants to keep government out of your wallet, your business, and your bedroom. I’m a firm believer that nobody can run your life better than you. ”

Zeidner: “I understand that minority groups, including the LGBTQ community, have often been mistreated or forgotten in legislative decision-making. I promise to ensure that their needs and voices are heard equal to that of all others.”

McAdams: “I have long supported laws and policies that respect the rights of all groups to receive equal treatment under the law and to be treated with dignity and respect. The Human Rights Campaign endorsed me in this congressional race.”

Vote early and vote often for candidates who stand with you.

