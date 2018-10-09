web analytics
Mia Love campaign fires vendor over anti-gay email

U.S. Rep. Mia Love apologized last month to Equality Utah Executive Director Troy Williams and Salt Lake City Councilman Derek Kitchen, “and other dear friends of mine” after sending an email blasting opponent Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams for approving of the Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage.

“‘Moderate McAdams’ who says he was ‘pleased’ with the Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage,” the Labor Day email stated.

Then, in the last week of September, another email went out once again blasting McAdams for his pro-LGBT stance.

The email highlighted some of Rep. Joe Kennedy’s positions, including support for abortion rights, the Affordable Care Act, same-sex marriage, and opposition to the recent GOP tax cuts, and claims McAdams holds those same positions.

“Kennedy III champions gay marriage — Just like Ben!” the email read. “He certainly embraces East Coast liberal values, like his buddy Joe Kennedy — but these are not Utah’s values.”

An hour later, the campaign sent a second message touting Love’s role in freeing Utah resident Josh Holt from a Venezuelan jail. The second email also contained an apology, saying the previous email had been “sent in error.”

