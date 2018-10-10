Open Letter to Elder Uchtdorf

Dear Elder Uchtdorf,

The LGBT would like to replace freedom of religion provisions in the US. Constitution with freedom from religion. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints has signed a number of friend-of-the-court briefs in support of discrimination against homosexuals with the U.S. Supreme Court: same-sex marriage case (April 2015), transgender bathroom case (Feb. 2017), Jack Phillips (Colorado Baker case Sept. 2017) not to mention Proposition 8 in California.

When I see the church end such discrimination and a “gay float” pushing homosexuality in the Days of ’47 Parade and open homosexuals being baptized into the church, I will know the prophet is wearing the same contact lens prescription as you.

I too have love for my LGBT brothers and sisters (and sister and brother wannabes), but it is not the kind of love they are looking for; it is a tough love encouraging repentance for their own eternal welfare and that of our posterity.

Sincerely,

Michael W. Jarvis (ongoing repentant sinner)

Salt Lake City, Utah

