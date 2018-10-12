Congrats on coming out

Dear Editor:

Congratulations to all those who came out on National Coming Out Day, October 11. And to all those who are still in the closet, we are here to support you.

Happy birthday to Ogden Pride for four years of support to the Northern Utah Community. Thanks to all those that support the organization as volunteers, board members, community members, and business partners. Thank you for making our community a better place to live in.

Ogden Pride was created officially on National Coming Out Day October 11, 2014.

Sincerely,

Christopher Wood

Ogden

