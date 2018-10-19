Give thanks to masturbation

Masturbation, while something most people participate in on some level, is something very few feel comfortable talking about. Something even less discussed is the health benefits one can enjoy when indulging themselves in a bit of self-pleasure.

Thanks For Stress Reduction

Masturbation can be incredibly releasing, not only physiologically, but mentally as well. When we masturbate and are feeling physically good, the hormone Dopamine (also known as the “feel good hormone”) is released into the body causing one to feel better mentally, as well as physically. Additionally, when we are holding stress in our bodies, our cortisol (the main stress hormone) levels can run high. Masturbation greatly reduces cortisol levels and can create a feeling of all over peace. This is one reason that so many are in the habit of masturbating just before they fall asleep which leads me to the next reason that touching yourself is a good idea.

Thanks For Improved Sleep

Let’s face it, many of us go to bed at the end of the day feeling exhausted and maybe even a bit stressed. It could be from the events of the day just experienced, or the events of the day that lay ahead. Going to bed with high cortisol levels gets in the way of relaxation and ability to quickly fall asleep. The two quickest ways to lower those levels are exercise and orgasm. So if you’re in bed, wanting to sleep, masturbation to orgasm might be the best choice you make all day.

Thanks For Better Self Body Image

Most of us have at least some hangups around various aspects of our bodies. The beautiful thing about masturbation is that we can touch ourselves in our own way and just enjoy, not only how our body feels being touched, but how our hands feel when they touch our bodies. It can also be a bit exciting masturbating in front of a mirror. Sometimes getting a full view of how your body looks in its erotic glory when it’s feeling pleasure can add to the arousal and appreciation of how sexy you are.

Thanks For Help With Sexual Concerns

It’s not uncommon for partners to have different climax cycles. Generally, one will reach climax quicker or longer than the other. It only becomes problematic when the time between can feel too long for the parties involved. By masturbating you can teach yourself to last longer or climax quicker. For someone who is ultra sensitive, edging would be a good practice. To do this you would masturbate to the point you feel orgasm approaching and then stop for 10 (or so) seconds. When you feel the urge subside, but are still aroused, begin again. Repeat this a few times before actually allowing yourself to come. In time, you will find yourself able to last a bit longer. Delayed ejaculation is a bit trickier. So many will train themselves to last a long time that it can be hard to finally release. One way to help with this is to lighten the touch and vigor of masturbation. It takes time, but you can teach your body to be sensitive to touch again.

Thanks For Strengthening Pelvic and Anal Floor

When we orgasm the muscles around our pelvic and anal floors contract. Thankfully, this gives them a nice workout. Having those muscles strengthened not only help increase the intensity of an orgasm but also aid in better bladder and bowel control as we age.

Thanks For Tips That Make Masturbation Better

Use lube. So many times I hear people say they believe lube to only be for those who need it. Here’s the thing, lube is magic. It has an ability to make everything glide about in such a way that pleasure can be greatly magnified.

Take advantage of the shower. Soaps, shampoos, and body washes can be incredibly stimulating for those with penises to stroke with. Those with vulvas, not so much as the various soaps can be irritating. A good shower head, however, is something every pussy owner should try.

Take your time. Too often we masturbate because we’re in a hurry. It usually starts in puberty when kids masturbate quickly for fear of getting caught. Unfortunately, that can lead to delayed or premature orgasmic experiences as we age.

Appreciate your body. Your body is completely different from any other, in not only its appearance but in its ability to experience pleasure. Learn what you enjoy on your own, and you will be much better equipped to show a lover how to please you —- making your shared sexual experiences even more exciting!

Dr. Laurie Bennett-Cook is a Clinical Sexologist and can be reached at DrLaurieBennettCook@gmail.com

