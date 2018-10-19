Tony’s Gay Agenda

CONCERTS

At only 33 years of age, Lily Allen’s lead a whirlwind life. The London-born singer-songwriter, author, blogger, and bisexual high-school dropout speaks her mind and takes absolutely no shit from anyone. So my guess is her live performances are nothing less than a tawdry —how fabulous! Allen’s melodies are influenced by the jazz improvisation techniques of American singers Blossom Dearie and Ella Fitzgerald.

Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli will give a public performance for the first time in Salt Lake City. The Grammy nominee and Golden Globe winner, who became blind in his youth, is known for recording dozens of pop and classical albums and has sold more than 90 million records worldwide. Plus, he makes beautiful babies: See his son Matteo if you need a visual — highly recommended.

4Sunday — Lily Allen

The Complex, 536 W. 100 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $34.50-39, thecomplexslc.com

29Saturday — Andrea Bocelli

Vivint Smart Home Arena, 536 W. 100 South, 7:30 p.m. Tickets $129-880, ticketmaster.com

DANCE

Ballet West’s Jewels (tehehe!) showcases George Balanchine’s masterful choreography in a radiant triple bill. Known as the first abstract full-length work, this beautiful ballet is presented in three acts — each one creating a different mood. “Emeralds”, set to the lush music of Gabriel Faure, evokes the hushed intrigue and romance of the French courts. “Rubies” — a high-velocity romp to Igor Stravinsky’s fast-paced, jazz-infused score, mirrors the carefree spontaneity of 1920’s New York. “Diamonds” is Balanchine’s dazzling tribute to the Imperial Russian Ballet and work of Marius Petipa with the music of Peter Tchaikovsky.

Performed by SALT Contemporary Dance, a Utah-based company of classically trained, artistically versatile dancers, the chilling tale of The Bridge unfolds through stunning choreography by Brendan Duggan, 2017 winner of the WMU National Choreography Competition.

DOYEN intertwines Expressionistic and Gaga-influenced dance, percussive voice and musical composition. “Doyen” is a French-rooted word that refers to a highly-skilled and respected veteran in a particular field. In this work, they explore the psychological and physical inner-workings of individuals of vast knowledge, experience, and power, both independently and as a group. Energetically displayed in handmade face masks and elaborate costume, voice, live music, and physical movement, DOYEN displays the oscillation of emotional control, psychological impulse, internal compulsion, and outward expression of each chief’s deep-rooted experiences.

Utah is home to a rich and diverse culture that can trace its origins to almost every country on earth. Repertory Dance Theatre celebrates diversity in movement inspired by rituals, work and warrior dances, and steps performed at gatherings for centuries. Mosaic features RDT along with guest artist performing traditional work from Utah’s ethnic communities.

2Friday — Jewels

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, times vary, through Nov. 10. Tickets $30-87, artsaltlake.org

8Thursday — The Bridge

Kingsbury Hall, 1395 E. Presidential Cir., UofU, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $20-25, kingsburyhall.utah.edu

9Friday — DOYEN

Regent Street Black Box, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $15, artsaltlake.org

15Thursday — Mosaic

Jeanne Wagner Theatre, Rose Wagner Center, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets $30, artsaltlake.org

MOVIES

In Boy Erased, the son of a Baptist preacher is forced to participate in a church-supported gay conversion program after being forcibly outed to his parents.

16Friday — Boy Erased

Broadway Centre Cinemas, 445 S. 400 West, times vary. Tickets $6.75-9.25, saltlakefilmsociety.com

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, David Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers addressing the human condition. Beloved for his personal essays and short stories, Sedaris is the author of Barrel Fever, Holidays on Ice, Naked, Me Talk Pretty One Day, Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim, When You Are Engulfed in Flames, Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls, and Theft By Finding: Diaries (1977-2002).

18Sunday — An Evening with David Sedaris

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., 7 p.m. Tickets $25-52.50, artssaltlake.org

0