7 pieces of luxury fitness equipment to satisfy your inner bougie while working out

Do summer-bod goals crash and burn by the middle of June? Join the club. But perhaps the best thing about fall (besides guys in gray sweatpants) is that there’s ample time to concentrate more on exercise since you won’t be scouting dudes on the beach, getting shitfaced at pool parties, and stuffing your face at backyard BBQs as much. Feel like a million bucks when you snap back into a workout regimen with this self-starter luxury exercise equipment.

1. NordicTrack X22i Incline Trainer

Whether you’re streaming high-energy workouts or joining trainer-led cardio seshes (incline-matching tech intuitively syncs with the ups and downs of the excursions hosted in breathtaking locations around the world), you’ll reach new heights and burn five times the calories with a 40-percent incline compared to walking at a 6-percent incline at two miles per hour for 20 minutes. It feels super high-end as soon as you step onto it too, which makes the experience all the more satisfying. $2,999 (includes membership); nordictrack.com

2. Peloton Bike

Other fitness equipment manufacturers began upgrading their outdated static bikes when the standard-setting Peloton hit the market a few years ago, but the innovative at-home cycling experience continues to edge out the competition with its ability to stream daily live classes from its NYC studio with 24-hour access. $2,474 for the Works Package; onepeloton.com

3. SomaSole Fitness Bundle

Ideal for homebodies, road trippers and outdoor enthusiasts, SomaSole from Finesse Fitness includes everything you need for an anywhere, anytime workout — including Link resistance bands, FitStrap bodyweight trainers, FreeWheel instability sliders, and a Stem dynamic workout bar, available in a backpack or duffel bundle. It keeps your routine consistent and results on track when you’re away from a gym. $169-$299, indiegogo.com

4. NordicTrack Fusion CST

Strength and cardio converge in the NordicTrack Fusion CST, a revolutionary combination of cabled resistance and a flywheel with silent magnetic resistance that allows for muscle building and HIIT-style movements. Enhanced with iFit Coach LiveCast streaming technology, a 10-inch tablet console is included for well-rounded, in-home, personal training without the per-session price tag. $1,999, nordictrack.com

5. Blue Goji Infinity Treadmill

Health and wellness gamification is upon us in Blue Goji’s Infinity treadmill, which allows for a high-intensity workout that features natural torso movement and tracking, bio-feedback, and interaction with compatible virtual-reality games for other-worldly cardio training. $15,000; bluegoji.com (available early 2019)

6. Hock Design DISKUS Dumbbells

Your local gym equipment will look like clearance surplus after you pick up Hock Design’s set of 10 20kg DISKUS Dumbbells (with rack). It’s constructed of turned, polished, and oiled walnut flanked by grade 303 nonreactive stainless steel end caps. Are they worth the head-shakingly hefty price tag? Only if you’ve got serious money to burn and something ultra-narcissistic to prove. $14,700, shophock.com

7. Tonal

An electromagnetic resistance engine controlled by an algorithm powers the digital weights in Tonal; there are no metal plates anywhere on the sleek, wall-mounted system that’s about the size of a large flat-screen TV. It also replaces an entire gym’s worth of equipment for a smooth, precise workout that helps you lose weight and increase your athletic performance through on-demand personalized coaching with a monthly subscription. $2,995, tonal.com

Mikey Rox is an award-winning journalist and LGBT lifestyle expert.

