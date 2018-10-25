World, National News Briefs

French LGBT groups denounce ‘Culture of Hate’ following several attacks

A series of high-profile attacks on the LGBT community has rattled rights groups in France and alarmed politicians ahead of a sensitive parliamentary debate on giving lesbian couples access to fertility treatment. Some three thousand people attended a rally in central Paris on October 21 to denounce assaults on LGBT people and demand urgent action from the government. The protest, attended by several members of President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist administration, followed a string of attacks in the French capital and cities across France, including the beating of a gay couple by their cab driver last week.

Trump Solicitor General doubles down on bigotry in an attempt to erase trans people

President Donald Trump’s administration is working on yet another anti-LGBTQ policy, The New York Times reported over the weekend. Trump’s Department of Health and Human Services is considering an interpretation of Title IX, the federal civil rights law that bans sex discrimination in federally funded schools, that “would define sex as either male or female, unchangeable, and determined by the genitals that a person is born with.” It would defy the scientific and medical evidence embraced by major organizations like the American Medical Association and American Psychiatric Association.

Then earlier this week, the Human Rights Campaign responded to Trump’s Solicitor General Noel Francisco’s argument before the Supreme Court that civil rights protections banning sex discrimination in the workplace do not cover transgender employees.

“Time and time again, federal circuit courts have ruled that discriminating against an individual based on their gender identity is a form of sex discrimination — which is prohibited under a wide range of federal laws including Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964,” said HRC Legal Director Sarah Warbelow. “The Trump-Pence Administration is continuing down a destructive path that will put transgender people at further risk of discrimination and violence. For the Department of Justice to conveniently ignore significant legal precedent is deeply disturbing.”

Uruguayan Congress approves a comprehensive law for transgender people

Congress in Uruguay approved with a vast majority (62 out of the 88 lawmakers in session), the project of comprehensive law for trans people, to ensure the protection of their rights. The project of law was promoted by the government of the Broad Front, and now the initiative has been passed to the Executive Power for its proclamation to become official law. The new law establishes a framework to revert discriminative actions, as well as guaranteeing trans people the full exercise of their rights.

