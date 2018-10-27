2018 Fabby Award winners: Groups and People

Most Fabulous Sports Group

QUAC

If it swims like a duck, it probably swims with the Queer Utah Aquatic Club. Meeting three times a week at the Fairmont Aquatic Center, QUAC offers lanes for everyone from beginners to mermen (and maids). The QUAC swim and water polo teams have participated in international meets and matches, and their Speedo-clad swimmers are always one of the highlights of the annual Utah Pride Parade.

Most Fabulous Political Group

Equality Utah

Talk about upping their game, and on a roll, Equality Utah is a powerhouse in Utah politics. Taken seriously in government counsels and putting on Utah’s biggest annual political event, the Allies Dinner, EU has built a great structure on the fine foundation laid by brave LGBT leaders and donors 16 years ago.

Most Fabulous Group to Donate To

Utah Pride Center

Fabulousness = Donating, and the Utah Pride Center is the epicenter. UPC’s many outreach and educational programs, and uplifting social events make it a Fabby award-winner once again.

Most Fabulous Annual LGBT Event

Utah Pride Festival

A hundred thousand revelers can’t be wrong. Utah Pride continues to grow and get more fabulous while being more focused on local talent and people. The annual fundraiser for the UPC has gotten meaner, leaner and better along the way.

Most Fabulous Health/HIV Group

Utah AIDS Foundation

Over 35 years of offering testing, advocacy, prevention, support and education around HIV and Aids issues. It’s been a place of comfort for thousands and a training ground for many health and social justice warriors. Some of us got our first condom from UAF and for many our first STI test. Fabby well deserved.

Most Fabulous Television News Reporter/Blogger/Tweeter

Ben Winslow

Ben Winslow is a multi-platform journalist, experimenting with new technologies and ways of sharing news across multiple platforms. We love that his profile on fox13now.com credits QSaltLake in part for his popularity. He has covered some of Utah’s biggest over a nearly 20-year career. We watch 13 just to see what socks he’s wearing that day.

Most Fabulous Television News Anchor/Personality

Hope Woodside

Hope Woodside wins yet again. And we will miss her wholeheartedly. Good luck in your future endeavors, sweetie!

Most Fabulous Politician for the LGBT Community

Jim Dabakis

Jim Dabakis is a brand name for LGBT and left-of-center political action. If something is going on, he’s there to support (or oppose if necessary), comment, found, finance, and speechify. It seems being Utah State Senator from the Second District and political type has been his full-time job, but he’s an entrepreneur and heavily involved in the visual arts biz for decades. If he reprises his one-man, run — don’t walk — to get tickets.

Most Fabulous QSaltLake Columnist

Petunia Pap Smear

Shrinking violet Petunia Pap Smear … oh, who are we kidding? Brash and bawdy and, well, just not right. She can write about anything from irritable bowel syndrome to priesthood meeting in a way that will make you blush.

Most Fabulous Bartender at a Gay Bar

Riley Richter at Sun-Trapp

Not only can Riley make a mean cocktail, but he also volunteers for the Human Rights Campaign, How fabulous is that? Oh, you can also find him at Murphy’s on his not-too-often downtime.

Most Fabulous DJ at a Gay Bar

DJ Naomi at Sun-Trapp

Local DJ Harry Cross Jr. said of DJ Naomi in a QSaltLake interview a few years back, “I learned so much from some great talent, and being the lighting director got me interested in being a DJ and helped me learn some of the skills needed. (DJ) Naomi Watts was one of the biggest influences on me, and she is such an awesome DJ.”

Most Fabulous Leader of an LGBT Group

Tracey Dean of Utah Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce

Last year, financial planner Tracey Dean was elected the organization’s board president. And she’s already honored with a prestigious Fabby Award. Bam!

Photo courtesy of Fox 13 News

0