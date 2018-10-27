2018 Fabby Award winners: Services

Most Fabulous Barber

Kylee Howell at Friar Tucks

It’s no surprise that Kylee Howell leads Friar Tuck to a Fabby because Kylee is very fabby. The shop gives back to the community through service and fundraising for VOA and other LGBT nonprofits. If Fabby needs a punctuation mark, search Youtube with the words, Kylee and Dove. You’ll find a real exclamation point.

Most Fabulous Hair Stylist

Matthew Landis

As one of the “Capitol 13”, Matthew Landis doth protests bad hair, wethinks!

Most Fabulous Landscape Designer

Dean Anesi at Urban Garden Company

Q readers give a big green thumbs up to Dean Anesi’s fabulous landscaping skills.

Most Fabulous Caterer

Lux Catering

Kelly and John Lake founded Le Croissant Catering in their kitchen and turned it into the most LGBT supporting and fanciest caterers in SLC. They transitioned to LUX in 2017 to emphasize they are the complete package for events — planning, design, flowers, as well as food. Kelly will even sing at a funeral if asked.

Most Fabulous Tattoos

Matt Miskol at Yellow Rose

For a 2nd consecutive year, Matt Miskol takes home a Fabby award for his outstanding body art.

Most Fabulous Place to Get Pierced

Koi

Pierce my fin says Ellen but save my Dory, KOI?

Most Fabulous Veterinarian

Animal Care Center

Because the doctors and staff at Animal Care Center love your pets almost as much as you do, our community entrusts them with their fur babies. Salt Lake and Bountiful.

Most Fabulous Kennel/Pet Boarding

Utah Dog Park

One of the great community supporters gets a Fabby for excellent facilities and great staff. Two locations (Woods Cross and North Temple) offer daycare and overnight kenneling with a dog wash and a pet shuttle.

Most Fabulous Real Estate Agent

Steven Germann

As one of the “Capitol 13”, Steven Germann goes for the gusto in Utah politics, and damn he could sell a house to a caveman.

Most Fabulous Car Dealership

Mark Miller Subaru

On the hatchback of a Love Promise award earlier this year, the gays of Utah promise to return the sentiment to Mark Miller Subaru.

Most Fabulous Insurance Agent

Jon Jepsen

Jon Jepsen is one of those guys who gives back to the community, which probably is why he is chosen each year as the Fabby insurance agent by Q readers.

Most Fabulous Attorney

TIE — Chris Wharton/Kyler O’Brien

This duo shares the Fabby Award and shares an office. Well-known for representing Utah’s LGBT community.

Most Fabulous Mortgage Broker

Christine Cardamon

Christine Cardamon with Graystone Mortgage has been helping us with mortgages and, sometimes, insurance services fora long time. Listen for a delightful, smoky voice and laugh at the Utah G&L Chamber of Commerce meetings.

Most Fabulous Chiropractor

Nguyet Nguyen

Now you can see Dr. Nugget at the newly opened The Infinite Alignment in Draper!

Most Fabulous Photographer

David Daniels

We might as well name this award after him. David (or Dav.d) is at many, many gay functions with a camera glued to his eye. He likes to shoot events and weddings of all kinds and portrait work in exciting settings.

Most Fabulous Financial Planner

Tracey Dean Financial

Tracey Dean wins two Fabby Awards this year. Yep, she knows numbers!

Most Fabulous Church

First Baptist

Everyone is welcome here. Probably the most Christian church in the valley, in the way they treat everyone. What would Jesus do? Go to First Baptist.

Most Fabulous Wedding DJ

DJ Pauly

DJ Pauly to Q: “We work with clients to provide an atmosphere that’s fun, elegant and comfortable for everyone, regardless of sexual orientation. We don’t tell cheesy jokes or make people wear silly hats and do the YMCA. Our motto is One Day, One Party, One Dream-Come-True.” Deserving of a Fabby!

Most Fabulous Wedding Planner

Angela Cordova — Diverse Diva

Bright, bubbly, fun and creative; that’s Angela Cordova aka Diverse Diva. She puts together a Fabby wedding remembered as the best party most people will go to in their whole life.

Most Fabulous Wedding Officiant

Christopher Scuderi

The Rev C S has performed a record 1000 marriage and commitment ceremonies. Not just weddings, Christopher does services covering every major life event or rite of passage.

