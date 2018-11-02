Quebec added to Mammoth and Utah gay ski weeks

After 16 years of promoting one of the largest gay ski weeks in North America, ELEVATION Mammoth, and 8 years of ELEVATION Utah in Park City, event producer Tom Whitman announced a new addition to the winter gay ski calendar with ELEVATION Tremblant in Mont Tremblant, Quebec.

“ELEVATION ski weeks offer gay skiers a chance to play hard both day and night with great skiing, great parties, and great company,” Whitman said.

Whitman expects more than 5,000 attendees between the three events. By itself, ELEVATION Mammoth is already the third-largest gay ski week in the world.

“Each year, we have watched the events grow in attendance. But the East Coast was one area where we have always wanted to expand,” Whitman said. “Tremblant is the perfect place for Elevation – always ranked one of the best resorts on the East Coast, with very easy access from Toronto, Montreal, Boston, and New York City.”

Dates for the upcoming Elevation Ski Weeks:

ELEVATION Tremblant: Jan 31st – Feb 3rd, 2019

ELEVATION Utah: Feb. 21st – 24th, 2019

ELEVATION Mammoth: March 13th – 17th, 2019

Information on Utah Gay Ski Week is at utahgayskiweek.com

