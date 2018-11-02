Love Utah Give Tuesday goes through Nov. 27

Throughout the month of November and culminating on Tuesday, Nov. 27, Utahns are invited to show their generosity by participating in Love Utah Give Tuesday, a giving day sponsored by the Community Foundation of Utah.

The event brings awareness and opens doors for donors to discover organizations that align with a person’s giving priorities and interests, organizers say. Registered nonprofits will be accessible through CFU’s Nonprofit Directory, where donors can search for and donate directly to favorite causes and organizations. CFU links donors directly to the nonprofit’s giving page, allowing for 100 percent of all donations to benefit the organizations of choice.

“CFU’s giving days have raised over $5 million for hundreds of Utah charities and schools since 2013,” said Alex Eaton, the chief executive officer at CFU. “We’re excited to see our community come together this year for Love Utah Give Tuesday to support our nonprofit sector.”

Participating nonprofit organizations are encouraged to enlist matching gifts to multiply the impact of individual donations.

“At CFU, we are kicking off the giving season with a $10,000 matching grant. We hope nonprofits will follow suit and utilize this opportunity to maximize giving through match funding” said Rosemary Roller, community relations manager at CFU.

Love Utah Give Tuesday’s directory can be found at www.utahcf.org/loveutahgivetuesday.

The Community Foundation of Utah was established in 2008 as a catalyst for philanthropy through innovative, sustainable, and impactful grantmaking and works with nonprofit organizations, businesses, and individuals to target the most pressing needs in our community. It has facilitated over $50 million in grants to Utah’s nonprofit sector. For more information, go to www.utahcf.org, call 801.559.3005, or email info@utahcf.org.

