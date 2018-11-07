Castillo earns over 48,000 votes so far in congressional race

While he did not end up as the winner of the First Congressional District race, openly gay Democratic candidate Lee Castillo brought in 48,372 so far, according to the Utah Lieutenant Governor’s Office. That is 24.43 percent of all votes counted so far, to incumbent Republican Rep. Rob Bishop’s 62.81 percent. United Utah candidate Eric Eliason gathered 11.05 percent of the vote and Green Party candidate Adam Davis garnered 1.72 of the vote.

“I am so humbled that over 48,000 people came out to vote for me,” Castillo said in a video post on his campaign’s Facebook page. “I take that as a win. I think that’s pretty awesome that they would vote for an openly gay, Hispanic Christian.”

He went on to thank Bishop and his team for treating him with respect and dignity, which he did not get from his Democratic opponent in the primary race.

“I do want to make a challenge to you, Congressman Bishop: I ask that you vote for the people of Utah,” he continued. “People with pre-existing conditions should not be pushed aside because insurance companies don’t want to insure them. I ask that you consider the elderly when you’re asking them to take cuts to Social Security and Medicare.”

He then challenged the congressman to “bring back the humanity that has been missing.

Castillo extolled his grassroots campaign, saying it went “so much further than I ever thought.”

He ended with a promise that he will be gathering all of his signs for his next run in two years.

