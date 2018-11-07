Derek Kitchen handily wins state senate seat

With a showing of over 77 percent of the votes, Derek Kitchen will become the next Utah state senator in January, replacing outgoing Sen. Jim Dabakis. His challenger, Chase Winder, received just under 23 percent of the vote. Utah State Senate District 2 encompasses the Avenues, Central City and University neighborhoods.

Kitchen posted a thank you note on his campaign’s Facebook page.

Senate District 2, to say thank you is not enough.

Thank you for your support in my campaign. Thank you for believing in me. And most of all, thank you for making your voices heard by voting and keeping democracy alive in Salt Lake City. This is such a crucial time to take action for the sake of our communities, our state, and our country. This is the way we stand for our values.

Over the past 6 months, we have knocked nearly 23,000 doors and contacted nearly 20,000 additional voters by phone to make sure they know that I’m here to fight for them. Thank you for every bit of support you’ve poured into this campaign, whether that be through donations, knocking doors, or voting for me. You are the reason I’m here today to serve Senate District 2.

My work, however, is just beginning. I will fight for clean air, affordable housing, infrastructure for our rapidly growing population, and everything Salt Lake City is aching for. I will stand for the rights of the diverse and vibrant LGBTQ+ community we have here in Utah, for gender equity, and for the rights of immigrants.

We are living in a dynamic political world where the old rules are out the window. For a district that is often considered the most “liberal” it’s interesting to note that most voters are “unaffiliated” or “independent”. And that is reflected in the conversations I had time and again with voters in this district. People want representation with results. Voters want action on Medicaid, affordable housing, air-quality, and community development that prioritizes socio-economic justice.

I am thrilled to be a voice in the legislature for Salt Lake City, and the great state of Utah. I look forward to finding common ground on the issues facing our growing community. Onward!

Derek