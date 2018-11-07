LGBT winners in midterm election

From a pair of Native American women to a Somali refugee to the first openly gay man elected governor, the 2018 midterm elections brought a series of history-making votes that marked major accomplishments for women and LGBT candidates. Notably, Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin was re-elected to the U.S. Senate. Nevada’s Jacky Rosen was elected to the U.S. Senate. Jared Polis of Colorado became the first openly gay man to be elected governor in the U.S.

Democrats Sharice Davids and Deb Haaland will become the first Native American women elected to Congress, CNN projected. Davids is a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation, and Haaland is an enrolled member of the Pueblo of Laguna, according to their respective campaigns. Davids identifies as a lesbian, making her the first openly LGBT member of Congress from Kansas as well.

Additionally, openly bisexual Oregon Governor Kate Brown, the first elected LGBTQ governor in history, was re-elected. Minnesota’s Angie Craig became the state’s first LGBTQ person elected to Congress. J.D. Ford, an out gay man, wins over one of Indiana’s most conservative state senators to become the state’s first out state legislator. Pennsylvania state legislator Brian Sims, who is gay, was re-elected. And, in a historic affirmation of equality, voters in Massachusetts overwhelmingly upheld nondiscrimination protections for transgender people in public spaces.

Zach Wahls, an LGBT ally, won his bid for an Iowa state senator seat. At 26, he will be one of the youngest members of Iowa’s state senate. Wahls was conceived by his lesbian mothers through artificial insemination, and he fought to promote same-sex marriage since his high school years.

Plus voters in Kentucky rejected Kim Davis, the county clerk who refused to sign marriage certificates for same-sex couples.

Photo: Sharice Davids

