Romney calls for respect, dignity of all in acceptance speech

Unofficial election results in the U.S. Senate race from Utah show Mitt Romney with 61 percent of the vote to Wilson’s 33 percent. Three third-party candidates Tim Aalders, Craig Bowden and Reed McCandless combined for less than 6 percent of the vote.

In his acceptance speech last night, Romney said his election is a call for greater things in politics and in our political discourse.

“I believe it’s a call for greater dignity and respect. I believe it’s an affirmation that regardless of one’s gender or ethnicity or sexual orientation or race or place of birth, that we are equal, not only in the eyes of God, but also in the respect and dignity we are due from government and from our fellow Americans,” he said.

“I will be one of 100 United States Senators. But I believe that one person, doing the right thing at the right time can have a lasting impact,” he said. “I will work with good men and good women in both parties to serve the cause of America’s enduring greatness.”

Romney will replace retiring Sen. Orrin Hatch, who has been in the Senate since 1977.

Photo: PBS Newshour via YouTube

0