Two-thirds of Equality Utah endorsements win election/re-election

Twenty-three of the 34 candidates endorsed by Equality Utah have been elected or re-elected, according to unofficial results from last night’s elections. One race has the endorsed candidate winning by a slight margin and is too close to call. The remaining 10 candidates were defeated.

All 18 incumbents endorsed by the political action committee were re-elected. In non-incumbent races, endorsees won in the following races:

In the Utah House, Jen Dailey-Provost was elected to replace outgoing Rebecca Chavez-Houck in District 24, Avenues and Capitol Hill.

Stephanie Pitcher was elected to replace fellow Democrat Rep. Lynn Hemingway in South Salt Lake’s District 40 after he withdrew from the race because of his wife’s health.

Andrew Stoddard has appeared to upset incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Cutler in the swing District 44 in Midvale with 54.54 percent of the current vote tally.

Derek Kitchen handily beat his opponent and will replace outgoing Sen. Jim Dabakis in Utah Senate District 2, Avenues and Central Salt Lake City.

Democrat Kathleen Riebe beat newly-appointed Republican Utah Sen. Brian Zehnder in District 8, in Murray, Midvale.

Endorsee results:

SEAT DISTRICT ENDORSEE W/L/C % OF VOTE INC Utah House 4 Josh Brundage L 37.04 Utah House 8 Deana Froerer C 50.13 Utah House 9 Kathie J. Darby L 46.73 Utah House 18 Adam Alba L 29.03 Utah House 23 Sandrah Hollins W 73.93 I Utah House 24 Jen Dailey-Provost W 77.01 Utah House 25 Joel K. Briscoe W 91.57 I Utah House 26 Angela Romero W 75.63 I Utah House 28 Brian S. King W 100 I Utah House 30 Mike Winder W 57.6 I Utah House 34 Karen Kwan W 59.94 I Utah House 35 Mark Wheatley W 64.05 I Utah House 36 Patrice Arent W 64.1 I Utah House 37 Carol Spackman Moss W 62.47 I Utah House 40 Stephanie Pitcher W 70.16 Utah House 42 Amy L. Martz L 33.14 Utah House 44 Andrew Stoddard W 54.54 Utah House 46 Marie Poulson W 62.07 i Utah House 51 Michele Weeks L 39.48 Utah Senate 2 Derek Kitchen W 77.08 Utah Senate 3 Gene Davis W 70.17 I Utah Senate 4 Jani Iwamoto W 68.18 I Utah Senate 5 Karen Mayne W 68.46 I Utah Senate 8 Kathleen Riebe W 56.06 Utah Senate 9 Alexander Castagno L 33.39 Utah Senate 12 Daniel W. Thatcher W 51.63 I Utah Senate 28 Mark Chambers L 20.97 SL Cty Council 1 Arlyn Bradshaw W 100 I SL Cty Council 3 Lisa Gehrke L 46.81 SL Cty Council 4 Ann Granato W 62.13 I SL Cty Council at Large Jim Bradley W 57.04 I Bd of Ed 2 Craig Pitts L 38.72 Bd of Ed 3 Thomas E. Nedreberg L 26.35 SL District Atty Sim Gill W 57.17 I

