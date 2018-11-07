Two-thirds of Equality Utah endorsements win election/re-election

Twenty-three of the 34 candidates endorsed by Equality Utah have been elected or re-elected, according to unofficial results from last night’s elections. One race has the endorsed candidate winning by a slight margin and is too close to call. The remaining 10 candidates were defeated.
All 18 incumbents endorsed by the political action committee were re-elected. In non-incumbent races, endorsees won in the following races:
In the Utah House, Jen Dailey-Provost was elected to replace outgoing Rebecca Chavez-Houck in District 24, Avenues and Capitol Hill.
Stephanie Pitcher was elected to replace fellow Democrat Rep. Lynn Hemingway in South Salt Lake’s District 40 after he withdrew from the race because of his wife’s health.
Andrew Stoddard has appeared to upset incumbent Republican Rep. Bruce Cutler in the swing District 44 in Midvale with 54.54 percent of the current vote tally.
Derek Kitchen handily beat his opponent and will replace outgoing Sen. Jim Dabakis in Utah Senate District 2, Avenues and Central Salt Lake City.
Democrat Kathleen Riebe beat newly-appointed Republican Utah Sen. Brian Zehnder in District 8, in Murray, Midvale.
Endorsee results:
|SEAT
|DISTRICT
|ENDORSEE
|W/L/C
|% OF VOTE
|INC
|Utah House
|4
|Josh Brundage
|L
|37.04
|Utah House
|8
|Deana Froerer
|C
|50.13
|Utah House
|9
|Kathie J. Darby
|L
|46.73
|Utah House
|18
|Adam Alba
|L
|29.03
|Utah House
|23
|Sandrah Hollins
|W
|73.93
|I
|Utah House
|24
|Jen Dailey-Provost
|W
|77.01
|Utah House
|25
|Joel K. Briscoe
|W
|91.57
|I
|Utah House
|26
|Angela Romero
|W
|75.63
|I
|Utah House
|28
|Brian S. King
|W
|100
|I
|Utah House
|30
|Mike Winder
|W
|57.6
|I
|Utah House
|34
|Karen Kwan
|W
|59.94
|I
|Utah House
|35
|Mark Wheatley
|W
|64.05
|I
|Utah House
|36
|Patrice Arent
|W
|64.1
|I
|Utah House
|37
|Carol Spackman Moss
|W
|62.47
|I
|Utah House
|40
|Stephanie Pitcher
|W
|70.16
|Utah House
|42
|Amy L. Martz
|L
|33.14
|Utah House
|44
|Andrew Stoddard
|W
|54.54
|Utah House
|46
|Marie Poulson
|W
|62.07
|i
|Utah House
|51
|Michele Weeks
|L
|39.48
|Utah Senate
|2
|Derek Kitchen
|W
|77.08
|Utah Senate
|3
|Gene Davis
|W
|70.17
|I
|Utah Senate
|4
|Jani Iwamoto
|W
|68.18
|I
|Utah Senate
|5
|Karen Mayne
|W
|68.46
|I
|Utah Senate
|8
|Kathleen Riebe
|W
|56.06
|Utah Senate
|9
|Alexander Castagno
|L
|33.39
|Utah Senate
|12
|Daniel W. Thatcher
|W
|51.63
|I
|Utah Senate
|28
|Mark Chambers
|L
|20.97
|SL Cty Council
|1
|Arlyn Bradshaw
|W
|100
|I
|SL Cty Council
|3
|Lisa Gehrke
|L
|46.81
|SL Cty Council
|4
|Ann Granato
|W
|62.13
|I
|SL Cty Council
|at Large
|Jim Bradley
|W
|57.04
|I
|Bd of Ed
|2
|Craig Pitts
|L
|38.72
|Bd of Ed
|3
|Thomas E. Nedreberg
|L
|26.35
|SL District Atty
|Sim Gill
|W
|57.17
|I
