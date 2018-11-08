Weekend Events: #ALIVE, Transgender Awareness, sauced Sunday, and more

9Friday — Dreamers’ Foundation #ALIVE

The Dreamers’ Foundation on this 5th annual event will give back to Quit Trip’n to help teens create a real human connection to reduce anxiety and depression and prevent suicide. Consider joining them for live music, raffle items, and much more entertainment.

Infinity Event Center, 26 E. 600 South, 8:30 p.m. Tickets $50–75, eventbrite.com

— RCGSE Transgender Awareness Week: Bowling Night

The Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire, TMIM Emperor XLIII Kayden From Hell, Empress XLIII Vega Starr, and Prince Royale XLII Jody LaShae present RCGSE Transgender Awareness Week’s Bowling Tournament. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the RCGSE Transgender Fund. If you can’t make it to this fun event, RCGSE is also putting on a Transgender Empowerment Show tomorrow night.

Bonwood Bowl, 2500 S. Main St., 10 p.m. Cost is $15 (includes shoes and two games)

— Performing Dance Company: 5 New Choreographic Works

The University of Utah School of Dance presents five new choreographic works from faculty and guest artists. This year, PDC features work from faculty members Molly Heller, Sara Pickett, Luc Vanier, and Daniel Clifton. The school also welcomes guest choreographers Lauren Simpson and Jenny Stulberg of Simpson/Stulberg Collaborations, showcasing new works for the PDC stage.

Marriott Center for Dance, 330 S. 1500 East, UofU, 7:30 p.m., through Saturday. Tickets prices vary, tickets.utah.edu



10Saturday — Genderevolution

Today marks Genderevolution’s 10th Annual conference. The theme, A Decade of Love, celebrates Utah’s only gender conference for the tenth year in a row! Genderevolution 2018 features lectures, workshops, and panels offered by local community members and professionals.

Attendees are invited to educate themselves on a variety of topics including healthy self-image development, gender fluidity, the interplay of gender identity and sexual orientation, meditation techniques, legal aid, mental and physical health, transgender history and much more.



Conference schedule at a glance: https://utahpridecenter.org/genderevolution-schedule/. A list of the workshops and presenters: https://utahpridecenter.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/genderevolution-Workshop-presenters_time_bio.pdf. Register to attend here: https://utahpridecenter.secure.force.com/events/CnP_PaaS_EVT__ExternalRegistrationPage?event_id=a2G0a000000v4sSEAQ.

Salt Lake Community College Redwood Campus Student Center, 4600 S. Redwood Rd., 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

— Whoop Dee Do

Whoop Dee Doo is a traveling, artist-led project that organizes elaborate site-specific installations and themed live performances as a process for creating meaningful art with communities around the world. Co-directors Matt Roche and Jaimie Warren engage youth groups and local performers in researching, developing, and staging theatrical experiences envisioned as variety TV shows. Using unpretentious materials, participants transform ordinary spaces into surreal and memorable environments.

Utah Museum of Contemporary Art, 20 S. West Temple, 11 a.m.–6 p.m. Free

11Sunday — Sunday Morning Bartoons

Quarters Arcade Bar presents the first installment of “Sunday Morning Bartoons”. Patrons get to enjoy some 90’s throwback cartoons, breakfast cocktails, and $3 Unlimited Cereal Bar! The event opens early at noon for this fun and tasty event. The Facebook event page adds: “We are aware that this may not be considered “morning” by some, but it sure as shit morning time for the bartenders! Feel free to come to the bar in PJs for the real Bartoons experience.”

Quarters Arcade Bar, 5 E. 400 South, noon–4 p.m.

— Chowdown

It’s time again for the Utah Gay Rodeo Association’s monthly Chowdown. So, round up your friends and enjoy this Sunday afternoon-evening at The Sun Trapp with great music, drinks and of course food. This month is Taco Night! Both meat and vegetarian options are available.

The Sun-Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 4:30 p.m. $5 donation

