Downtown Winter Market opens this weekend

The Downtown Winter Market, a project of Urban Food Connections of Utah, begins Saturday, Nov. 10, at the Rio Grande Depot, 300 S. Rio Grande St. The market is held every Saturday, through April 20, 2019, from 10 a.m.–2 p.m., with more than 70 local vendors (listed at slcfarmersmarket.org)

An abundant harvest of produce will be available at the market thanks to farmers with cold storage capabilities, greenhouses, and hydroponic growing systems. Right now shoppers can expect many items suitable for upcoming holiday meals such as squash, onions, potatoes, carrots, beets, apples, garlic, and several varieties of fresh greens.

In addition, shoppers will find a wide array of local specialty products including grass-fed meats, specialty cheeses, honey, jam, salsa, spreads, and handmade gifts for the holidays. Many of the products available are unique to the market.

“This year we will have many favorite vendors returning along with some exciting new farms including Ascent, Salt Lake’s first vertical, hydroponic farm where greens are grown inside a shipping container,” says Carson Chambers, market manager for Urban Food Connections of Utah. “If you’re looking for fresh, local, innovative food and a chance to meet your farmer, join us at the Winter Market.”

Now in its sixth season, the market is an important step in continuing the success of the wildly popular Downtown Farmers Market at Pioneer Park on a year-round basis. Providing a crucial opportunity for growers and producers, the market also acts as a precursor to a future year-round Public Market, a key project of the Downtown Rising Action Plan.

“Hosting a Winter Market at the depot provides additional exposure for the wonderful programs and resources found at the Rio Grande Depot, which are overseen by the Utah Department of Heritage and Arts,” says Chambers. “These include the Rio Gallery and The Utah Division of State History.”

