UMOCA accepting Out Loud applications for LGBT teens

The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is accepting applications for its annual Out Loud program — a contemporary art workshop series for youth voices in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“Through explorations in contemporary art and the creation of a museum exhibition featuring their own artwork, students build their capacity for self-expression and cultivate a sense of agency as important contributors to our society,” Elly Baldwin, UMOCA’s curator for public involvement said. “The program promotes a brave space for interactions with peers, mentors and the greater community, helping students build positive social connections and share their experiences with others.”

Students in grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to apply before Jan. 14.

The course is no charge for accepted students. Space is limited. Apply at utahmoca.org/out-loud. For more information, contact Elly Baldwin at elly.baldwin@utahmoca.org or call 801-328-4201 x124.

