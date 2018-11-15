My perfect holiday gift guide

Looking for the perfect holiday gift for the LGBTQ parent or their kid(s) in your life? Who’s Your Daddy has you covered! Every year I seek out new gift ideas specifically for gay families. Some of the ideas I receive are spot on. Others miss the mark. Like the idea to put a natural toothpaste on the list. Toothpaste! That’s not even a good stocking stuffer.

But do you know what is? Pride Condoms from Say it With Condoms. These whimsical stuffers are sure to make even the biggest Scrooge smile on Christmas morning. Buy them online at https://www.sayitwithacondom.com/condom-outreach-campaigns/pride-condoms.

By now, you know I’m a big believer in giving books as gifts. Check out Raised by Unicorns, an anthology of stories of people with LGBTQ parents, edited by Frank Lowe. I See the Sun in the USA by Dedie King teaches kids about diversity and acceptance, including kids from gay families. Love is Love by Ken Min about a boy with two dads is another excellent choice. But my favorite title has to be Does This Baby Make Me Look Straight by Dan Bucatinsky. You can find all these titles at The King’s English Bookshop — if they don’t have the book in stock, they’re happy to order it for you.

If clothing is more your style, you can pick up an organic cotton free trade T-shirt corresponding to the book Love is Love for your little one from Sat Nam babe (https://satnambabe.com/), and because it’s free trade, you’re helping to alleviate poverty while improving working conditions.

Café Press always has some fun items like onesies announcing My Mom is a Dykosaurus Rex, or Two Dads Are Better Than One. For bigger kids, they offer some great T-shirts like I Heart My Gay Dads and My Wife Got Me Pregnant. https://www.cafepress.com/+gay-parents+gifts

Zazzle also has some fun items ranging from pacifiers announcing My Daddies Love Me to little tutus emblazoned with Mommies’ Little Princess. They also offer a selection of birth announcement, and baby gift thank you cards appropriate for same-gender parents. https://www.zazzle.com/gay+parents+baby+gifts

Another great idea is to donate to a charitable organization that helps our community in honor of your favorite gay dads and moms. Locally, several great organizations can always use the cash to help with their efforts.

The Utah Pride Center strives to unite, empower and celebrate the community while offering a safe space and multiple programs including one for family and youth. https://connect.clickandpledge.com/w/Form/7e65a514-1cb8-4651-943e-839b35f8a4bf

Encircle: LGBTQ+ Family and Youth Resource Center is another great organization trying to help young gay people love themselves and empower families. https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/EncircleFamilyAndYouthResourc/donate.html

You can’t go wrong with the Utah AIDS Foundation, which works to reduce HIV infections, improves the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS, and offers low-cost STI testing. https://www.utahaids.org/donate

You’ll be hardpressed to find a gay mom or dad who doesn’t love every second of being a parent — well, almost every second — but honestly, sometimes parenthood can make you feel disconnected from the LGBTQ community at large. To help alleviate that alienation, try a gift that doesn’t come from a store. Pick up the bill for a babysitter and grab cocktails with the moms. Host a regular dinner/movie night for the dads and kids. Offer to treat the kids to a day out once a month — just you and them.

No matter who’s on your holiday list, I’m sure you’ll be able to find the perfect gift. But don’t give them toothpaste. Trust me; no one wants to find a tube of toothpaste under the tree!

Happy holidays, everyone!

0