Ms. Leather Salt Lake’s inaugural transgender-affirming event

This Saturday, Nov. 17, Ms. Leather Salt Lake💗Utah presents the first annual Transgender and Gender Queer Health Day, “Gender Level Up!” The daylong event includes classes and seminars teaching about trans/genderqueer Utah resources, health and sex education, and make-up, hair, and styling skills.

Also provided are STI, HIV/AIDS, health, cancer screenings and testings, and education through partnerships with: The Transgender Health Programs at the University of Utah, The Utah AIDS Foundation, The Huntsman Cancer Institute, Clinic 1A, ARUP volunteer phlebotomists, UPC psychologists and counselors, Utah Sex Positive Education, Sephora, Lush, Mary Kay, Friar Tuck’s Barber, Mini Moustachery, Utah Sex Positive Education, Madazon Can-Can, the UPC volunteers and staff, and other healthcare volunteers and businesses.

The inaugural event is from 10 a.m.–7 p.m., at the Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St. The event is free to the public (excluding HIV testing), and food trucks will be on location.

More information is at https://www.facebook.com/events/265589957490296/

