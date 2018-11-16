Free pet adoption event on Black Friday weekend

The Humane Society of Utah and Mountain America Credit Union have teamed up to present the “Fall in Love Adoption Special” over Black Friday weekend. As part of this special, HSU will be waiving adoption fees for all animals on Nov. 23–24. Interested adopters should visit the HSU adoption center located at 4242 S. 300 West, Murray, during regular business hours of 11 a.m.–8 p.m. All adoptions pending approval through the regular adoption process.

“Mountain America Credit Union is honored to support the Humane Society of Utah in its lifesaving mission,” said Sharon Cook, senior vice president of marketing and public relations at Mountain America Credit Union. “Our ongoing Pet of the Week program has helped hundreds of animals find their forever homes; we look forward to helping hundreds more through the upcoming ‘Fall in Love Adoption Special.’ We invite everyone to open their hearts and homes to help save homeless pets.”

Now in its second year, the mission of the “Fall in Love Adoption Special” is finding homes for as many pets as possible. In 2017, 338 pets found their new loving homes for the holidays during the event.

The Humane Society of Utah is planning to transfer in animals from other local Utah shelters to help ease the burden on these shelters and provide a second chance for the animals to find a new home during the event.

“Our goal is to find homes for every animal at our facility this holiday season, thanks to our partnership with Mountain America Credit Union,” said Deann Shepherd, HSU representative. “During one of the busiest shopping times of the year, we like to say that you can’t buy love, but you can adopt it. During the Fall in Love event, animal adoptions are on a first come, first served basis, so bring all family members down to meet a new pet. We trust our adoption process to screen all potential adopters to ensure that our animals find the best homes possible.”

