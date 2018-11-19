News Briefs

Celine Dion launches new gender-neutral children’s clothing line

Celine Dion has partnered with fashion designers Iris Adler and Tali Milchberg, the co-founders of the global children’s fashion brand NUNUNU, to create a new line of kid’s gender-neutral clothing, CELINUNUNU. The groundbreaking debut collection includes over 70 silhouettes sizes 0-6M-14Y, harmonizing gender-neutral styles, timeless cuts, a distinct dictionary of symbols, and a minimalistic color palette that lets children shine at every stage.

“CELINUNUNU believes that fashion builds concepts deep within our minds and changes thought patterns. It aims to free the forces of creativity and imagination in children, nurturing equality and flexibility of thought that enable kids to embrace who they are fully. It encourages children’s choices to be driven by their true essence. CELINUNUNU instills the concept that everything is possible, equally,” the company said in a press release.

‘No Gays Allowed’ billboard supports LGBTs

On Tuesday last week, a neon sign popped up above Times Square in New York City that read NO GAYS ALLOWED, which caused an uproar from the LGBT community. However, NBC News reports that the sign has a smaller message at the bottom reading, “STOP Alliance Defending Freedom. Learn more at NoGays.org,” which is actually in support of LGBTQ rights.

Caleb Cade, a spokesperson for Citizens of Transparency, says that the negatively worded billboard uses the rhetoric of Christian-based hate group Alliance Defending Freedom to shine a light on them.

“We want to remind people that there are still really insidious forces at work against our community,” Cade said to NBC News. “ADF has been leading that war for a long time, with tens of millions of dollars to do it.”

Scotland to embed LGBTI teaching across curriculum

Scotland will become the first country in the world to integrate the teaching of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex rights in the school curriculum, in what campaigners have described as a historic moment, reports The Guardian. State schools will be required to teach pupils about the history of LGBTI equalities and movements, as well as tackling homophobia and transphobia and exploring LGBTI identity, after ministers accepted in full the recommendations of a working group led by the Time for Inclusive Education campaign.

LGBT rights take center stage in Mexico’s new Congress

A bill passed last week in Mexico’s Senate granting same-sex couples equal social security benefits as heterosexuals now moves to the Chamber of Deputies, where advocates expect it will be voted into law. The vote in the country’s recently sworn-in upper house was unanimous. The amendment also included motions granting gay and lesbian couples the right to a widow or widower’s pension, as well as benefits for orphans of same-sex marriages. “The fact that it’s one of the first initiatives approved in the Senate gives a very good image that this is indeed a priority,” Mexican LGBT activist Ricardo Baruch told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

