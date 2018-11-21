Hotel Monaco to host first Miracle Bar Pop-Up

The concept of The Miracle Bar was born in 2014 when upon the advice of his mother, owner Greg Boehm decided to halt construction of what was to be his new East Village cocktail bar called Mace and transformed the unfinished space into a pop-up bar serving holiday-themed drinks among over-the-top Christmas decorations. As crowds swarmed the New York City location, Boehm’s friends throughout the bar industry asked how they could recreate the holiday magic on their own turf and expansion became inevitable. The following year, Miracle expanded to four locations, and in 2016, it went worldwide with pop-ups in Greece, Montreal, and Paris. This year, the pop-up will reach a total of over 90 locations internationally at some of the most highly revered cocktail establishments around the world.

Among the ranks is Salt Lake City’s Hotel Monaco located at 15 W. 200 South. Renamed as “Miracle on 2nd Street”, during the Miracle Bar’s running, The Vault, a 35-seat bar and lounge, will become transformed into a kitschy, holiday hotspot filled with festive décor. Guests can look forward to a variety of cleverly named cocktail concoctions served in cheeky barware such as the Snowball Old Fashioned (gingerbread bourbon, Wormwood Bitters, lemon zest), Christmas Carol Barrel (aged rum, aquavit, Amaro, pumpkin pie, demerara syrup, lime, vanilla, angostura bitters) and A Partridge In a Pear Tree (Reposado tequila, pear brandy, mezcal, spiced demerara syrup, lime, egg white, club soda, Angostura bitters and cinnamon). For the Instagram crowd, there will be plenty of show-stopping décor, including a 12-foot Nutcracker located inside the bar.

“Miracle on 2nd Street begins Friday, Nov. 30 and runs through Dec. 31, Playing into the Miracle Bar’s festivities, the hotel will also offer a Christmas-themed suite throughout December.

0