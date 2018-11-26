Angel Vivaldi, Harvey Milk Vigil, Red Butte Holiday Open House

Angel Vivaldi is a solo guitar virtuoso and vocal member of the LGBTQ+ community — as demonstrated by public activities like hosting a six-hour livestream performance fundraiser video in the wake of the 2016 Pulse nightclub tragedy to raise funds for victims and their families. Vivaldi is recognized as one of the more candid out musicians in the heavy metal genre — a genre that, until recently, was seemingly primarily catered to a very niche demographic. That said, Vivaldi doesn’t use this as an agenda to market his career — he just exists as himself, letting his own personality shine and creating his own success — amassing fans with his infectious, bubbly character and deft instrumental skill.

Together on the Guitar Collective tour, Angel and his coheadliner Nita Strauss are proving to fans that musicians outside the norm are making big moves in heavy music and that more than ever, the time for change and embracing our differences is now. The show is at Club X, 445 S. 400 West, Saturday, Dec. 1, 8 p.m. Tickets $20 adv/$22 dos; VIP tickets $50, ticketfly.com

Put hatred and violence aside at the Harvey Milk Vigil and Remembrance, a time to honor a tragic hero who fought for gay rights in an emerging San Francisco. Milk was assassinated at age 48, along with Mayor George Moscone by disgruntled politician Dan White. Organizers ask that you bring inclusive, positive posters and signs that promote stopping violence and are pro LGBTQ for a respectful vigil. Milk lived in a time of division and animosity, not unlike what the United States is experiencing today. The event will be held at 900 South and 700 East (corner of Liberty Park), Wednesday, Nov. 28, noon–12:30 p.m., free, bit.ly/2zXlshg.

Get into the holiday spirit at Red Butte Garden’s Holiday Open House & Art Fair. The Orangerie will be filled with 19 local artists who will bring an array of handmade gifts for sale including jewelry, glass art, pottery, fiber art, and more. Plus, enjoy free admission, hot cider, hot chocolate, and more as you peruse through the winter wonderland. The garden is located at 300 Wakara Way, UofU; Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 1–2.

