Encircle presents 2nd annual LGBT youth summit

IGNITE, an LGBTQ+ youth summit hosted by Encircle: LGBTQ+ Youth & Family Resource Center returns Dec. 1, 2018, at the Adobe office building in Lehi, Utah. The event features guest speakers from the community, breakout sessions addressing issues relevant to the LGBTQ+ youth communities of Utah, celebrity leaders, and networking to access educational and career opportunities. Most importantly, LGBTQ+ youth will receive tools and resources that help them to live authentically and have a positive impact in their communities while determining the direction of their own future. Parents and allies are also encouraged to attend, with workshops available from 2-5 p.m., ending with a dinner social.

Featured guests during the day-long event are Kalen Allen, Carmen Carrera, Mindy Gledhill, Alexis G. Zall, Tegan Quin, Jeffrey Marsh, VINCINT, Wrabel, and Foreign Figures.

“At IGNITE we want to remind the LGBTQ+ youth of Utah how important they are, how much their lives matter and that their futures are bright,” Encircle’s Executive Director Stephenie Larsen said in 2017 regarding the inaugural summit. “The youth coming to IGNITE may be feeling isolation, depression, and loneliness. We want them to understand they are not alone. We want them to know how important they are, how much they are valued and they can have an amazing future. Mostly we want them to feel love and connection.”

The full schedule is included:

YOUTH (12–17) & YOUNG ADULT TRACK (18–25)

EVERY HOUR // ELEVATE — Want to talk to a successful and thriving LGBTQ+ mentor and exchange stories? Join the ELEVATE workshop and get to know other folks in the community and share your story.

EVERY HOUR // RAINBOW MUTUAL — Come and show off your talents with our Rainbow Mutual Talent Show, participate in Dance Yoga or just come to watch and make new friends.

2 p.m. & 3 p.m. // BECOMING (youth 12–17)

3 p.m. & 4 p.m. // BECOMING (young adult 18–25) — Designed specifically for the gender variant/transgender community, the BECOMING workshop will focus on key discussions and influences within the gender variant/transgender community.

EVERY HOUR // LOVE LOUDER ART SERIES — With a different art project each hour, our LOVE LOUDER ART workshop will be full of laughs, creativity, and finding new friends.

EVERY HOUR // BEYOND: A NIGHT OF MUSIC — Join Foreign Figures lead singer Eric Michels and jam out to some original songs as well as some of your favorites.

EVERY HOUR // FRIENDSHIP CIRCLES — Come together with your peers and talk in a safe space with our wonderful Encircle leaders.

2 p.m. // MONEY 101: FINANCIAL LITERACY presented by Fidelity Investments.

3 p.m. & 4 p.m. // TOOLS TO THRIVE — Come discuss relevant and influential topics with some of the best Encircle facilitators such as shame-free sexuality, mindfulness, and more.

EVERY HOUR // BLUE SKY — Created for those whose voice expression comes through writing, the BLUE SKY workshop will allow you to safely explore different forms and themes of writing and sharing your story.

PARENT/ALLY TRACK (26+) 2 p.m. // ‘What your LGBTQ+ youth want you to know’ — We have asked your LGBTQ+ youth what they want their parents, teachers, and counselors to know about their experience. Come to an enlightening discussion moderated by our Encircle clinicians and learn more about your LGBTQ+ youth. 3 p.m. // ‘Q & A with Stephenie Larsen’ — As founder & CEO of Encircle, Stephenie Larsen is excited to get to know the community that supports our LGBTQ+ youth. Come and take part in a Q & A where Stephenie will be discussion the vision of Encircle moving forward. 4 p.m. // ‘Suicide Prevention & Cultural Competency Training’ — Presented by ENCIRCLE come and participate in discussions regarding suicide prevention and cultural competency to be more validating to your LGBTQ+ youth. 5 p.m. // ‘Parent/Ally Dinner Social’ — Grab some dinner, socialize, and make new friends. The IGNITE youth summit will be held Saturday, Dec. 1, noon–9 p.m., Adobe building, 3900 Adobe Way, Lehi. Participants must register for this free event at eventbrite.com.

