Local ‘Giving Tuesday’ campaigns

Below is a very small smattering of local organizations with Giving Tuesday campaigns. Please consider one of these, or a favorite of your own, to donate to today. Or to find an organization to give to, visit utahcf.org/nonprofit-directory.

For 2019, the Utah Museum of Contemporary Art is set to offer its fifth season of the Out Loud program for LGTBQ youth who are looking for safe, independent spaces that provide opportunities for creative expression. In support of the Out Loud program, the LGBTQ Community Fund at the Community Foundation of Utah has offered to match Giving Tuesday donations up to $1,000. Please help them maximize this generous gift by donating here. Your support of UMOCA keeps our cutting-edge programming free and open to all.

The Utah Pride Center is honored to amplify the goodwill the holidays can bring by hosting Thanksgiving Dinner for many LGBTQ+ community members that make up their extended family. As of yesterday, they were 53 percent of the way to our goal of $15,000 for their Love Utah Give Tuesday campaign. If they hit this goal, the funds will be matched by two very generous donors. And, if they raise $1,500 by noon today, Mark Miller Subaru will also match that amount. Donate here.

No matter how small, every contribution to Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company provides tremendous opportunities for school children to interact and experience dance both in their classroom and in the theatre. All of this is free to kids because of your donation. Your donation elevates the communities we work within Utah, and on our national and international tours. Dance builds bridges by fostering new ideas and by bringing people together on common ground. Donate now.

Start off this giving season by supporting Art Access through #LoveUtahGiveTuesday. Art Access has a goal of raising $8,000 for their workshop scholarship fund. The workshop scholarship fund provides free workshops for adults, teens, and children in our community by covering workshop and teaching artist fees. With $8,000 they could conduct three separate week-long workshops for adults with disabilities, and six 3-hour workshops for children at local community centers. Donate online.

Did you know that a Utah Museum of Fine Arts membership is a tax-deductible charitable contribution? More importantly, your membership is an investment in the Museum, the work we do, and your own cultural enrichment and well-being. This holiday season, consider UMFA in your plans to support organizations important to you and your community. The UMFA’s mission is to inspire critical dialogue and illuminate the role of art in our lives. We have amazing art and programming in store—all of which members help make possible. Psst: members also receive unlimited admission for the upcoming year. Become a member here.

