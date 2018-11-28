Ogden Pride seeks substantial funding for a N. Utah LGBT community center

Ogden Pride recently launched it’s “largest fundraiser” to date. During the group’s latest future planning summit, the Board of Directors identified many needs of the community of Ogden and surrounding areas. Those needs include opening a pride center to support the LGBT community in Northern Utah.

The group’s two-year, $500,000 fundraising campaign is to purchase and renovate a home or office to create the center. The potential Ogden Pride Center will strive to provide a safe space to support and strengthen the LGBT community and foster an environment to gather in celebration and unity. As well as to educate for a greater understanding of the issues and needs the LGBT community faces, and offer support programs and forage resources that benefit the community.

Harrison Spendlove, board president of Ogden Pride, admits it’s a heavily challenging endeavor. “We just don’t have the resources the community needs up north,” he told the Standard-Examiner.

Spendlove also said high on the group’s wish list is finding an actual house to renovate — that way, it has more of a “home feel.” And preferably a house in downtown Ogden that will be “visible to the community as a whole.”

Additionally, the vision of the new center will include a “youth zone,” a resource library, a kitchenette and conference space. He said he envisions the spaces will be interchangeable, and the new center can act as a community gathering place.

“I know it’s a tall order, but Ogden has achieved great things in the past,” Spendlove said.

To donate visit ogdenpridecenter. Or donors may call 801-917-4588 or mail a check to Ogden Pride, Inc., P.O. Box 13353, Ogden, UT 84412.

