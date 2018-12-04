Tony’s Gay Agenda (updated)

ANNUAL EVENTS

Welcome to the 5th Annual Masqueerade Winter Ball for LGBT+ youth, ages 14–20. Enjoy an evening of glamour, dancing, fun, and community! The theme this year is Creatures of the Night.



There will be incredible drag performers and free giveaways. The Utah Museum of Contemporary Art will also provide an interactive activity. Jennafer Martin and her team will be providing free readings all night. And Gallivan Photography will take fabulous free photos at the photobooth all night. Plus desserts, snacks, and delicious non-alcoholic mocktails will be available.

Salt Lake City Public Library, 210 E. 400 South, 8 p.m. Tickets $5, utahpridecenter.secure.force.com

CONCERTS

The Salt Lake Men’s Choir presents their 37th annual Christmas concert: Remembering Decembers. Awww, it’s all about me! Thank you Dennis. The choir sings Christmas music from many genres: classical, swing, contemporary, sacred, humorous, and always with a smile on their faces. This year the choir is joined by an orchestra, full brass section, and the First Baptist Church’s incredible pipe organ.

Talia Keys is a genre-crossing multi-instrumental “musical powerhouse” bringing you her brand of Soul-Funk-Rock n’ Roll, with unique vocal stylings and a storytelling flow. Advocating for human rights Talia uses her music to convey a message of growth, awareness, and love. Promoting compassion and respect for Earth and one another. Her recent performances include Utah Pride and Women’s Red Rock Music Festival.

Out singer-songwriter, John Grant had a checkered past but since his debut solo album, Queen of Denmark, he’s grown as an outspoken man with HIV. He’s also fast becoming a bear icon. But most appealing some might say is his incredible songwriting. Songs like “Queen of Denmark” and “Guess How I Know” are putting Grant on a fast track to stardom.

7Friday — SLMC: Remembering Decembers

First Baptist Church, 777 S. 1300 East, times vary, through Dec. 10 (The concert on Monday will be held at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Park City). Tickets $15, brownpapertickets.com

12Wednesday — John Grant

The State Room, 638 S. State St., 8 p.m. Tickets $27, thestateroom.com

DRAG SHOWS

A Drag Queen Christmas — The Naughty Tour flaunts a hilarious evening of holiday performances featuring undisclosed contestants from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Christmas this year will the cattiest yet! A VIP ticket includes premium reserved seat in the first few rows on the main floor, plus meet all the queens and take pics (before the show), score autographs, and receive an official tour poster and customized laminate with lanyard. You must check-in at the box office upon arrival at the venue to receive your tour swag. Meet & Greet starts at 6 p.m. sharp and concludes when the line ends.

On New Year’s Eve ring in the new year with Latrice Royale, Gia Bianca Stephens, Molly Mormon, Kay Bye, London Skies, Willard, Marrlo Suzzane, Mariška Katastrofa, DJ Shutter, DJ Justin Hollister. Bitches, please! This party will most definitely leave you hurting well into May 2019. Fabulous!

8Saturday — A Drag Queen Christmas — The Naughty Tour

The Depot, 13 N. 400 West, 7 p.m. Tickets $35–50/VIP $150, smithstix.com

31Monday — NYE with Latrice Royale

Metro Music Hall, 615 W. 100 South, 9 p.m. Tickets $20, 24tix.com

SPECIAL ENGAGEMENTS

Bestor says about the 2018 A Kurt Bestor Christmas, “As a musician, I resonate with everything happening around me and I can’t help but feel intense sadness about the anger, war, and poverty I see in the world. But if ever there was a year that needed more ‘Peace on Earth, Good Will to Mankind’ it would be this year. I hope to give my audiences a few hours of that peace and the love of the season.” Makes my nipples hard, just sayin’!

Join SAGE Utah for a holiday sing-along and white elephant gift exchange. Bring a “re-gift” item from your home to share with someone else. We will have hot chocolate, coffee and play the gift exchange game. This event is sponsored by SAGE and is open to all ages. Music will be led by the duo Sweet Tea (Cathy Cash and Sara Kincannon).

Well just more queenie stuff to do before the new year. A night with Queen Nation is a crazy little thing called love.

13Thursday — A Kurt Bestor Christmas

Delta Performance Hall, Eccles Theater, 131 S. Main St., times vary through Saturday. Tickets $25–50, artsaltlake.org

15Saturday — SAGE Sing-Along and White Elephant Gift Exchange

Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main St., 6:30–9 pm. Free

26Wednesday — Queen Nation

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St., Park City, 8 p.m., through Friday. Tickets $35–50, egyptiantheatrecompany.com

THEATRE

Caroline, Or Change is an Olivier Award-winning musical written by Tony Kushner (Angels in America). It’s late 1960, and warm for November in Louisiana. The southern air is thick with the tensions of a changing nation. Caroline continues her work as a maid in the muggy basement of the Gellmans, a Jewish family still rocked by the sudden death of a wife, and mother. Embittered by the limitations of her blackness and tired from a life of servitude, she finds little joy in her life. When she asks for a raise her bosses are unable to give, Caroline finds every relationship in her life strained to the point of breaking.

In Topher Payne’s biting comedy, Perfect Arrangement, it’s 1950 and new colors are being added to the Red Scare. Two U.S. State Department employees, Bob and Norma, have been tasked with identifying sexual deviants within their ranks. The twist: Both Bob and Norma are gay, and have married each other’s partners as a carefully constructed cover. Inspired by the true story of the earliest stirrings of the American gay rights movement, madcap I Love Lucy sitcom-style laughs give way to provocative drama as two “all-American” couples are forced to stare down the closet door, confronting the same struggles facing society today.

6Thursday — Caroline, or Change

Good Company Theatre, 2404 Wall Ave., Ogden, times vary through Dec. 9. Tickets $20, goodcotheatre.com

7Friday — Perfect Arrangement

An Other Theater Company, 1200 Towne Centre Blvd., Provo, times vary through Dec. 22. Tickets $12–14, anothertheatercompany.com

