10 LGBT artists garner Grammy noms; Brandi Carlile leads with 6

“Thirteen years into her esteemed career as one of Americana’s most celebrated singer-songwriters, will lesbian crooner Brandi Carlile at last garner a long-overdue mainstream following?” Chris Azzopardi, celebrity writer, asked the probing question earlier this year; and he himself answered with: “She indeed should; as By the Way, I Forgive You is unparalleled by Carlile’s standards, not to mention I haven’t heard an album this front-to-back sublime since Lorde’s summer 2017 release, Melodrama.”

It now appears she indeed has … well, at least with industry experts, having nominated Carlile’s latest release that “aches with raw, lived-in feelings of regret, aging, empathy, love and — for us queers — the outsiderness she sings of on her empowering anthem ‘The Joke’, continued Azzopardi. “Carlile’s latest collection of tender laments (I will never not cry whenever I hear ‘Most of All’) and explosive alt-rockers perfectly replicate her live sound, thanks to roots producers Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings.”



Carlile’s Grammy nominations: “The Joke” for Record of the Year; By the Way, I Forgive You for Album of the Year; “The Joke” for Song of the Year; By the Way, I Forgive You for Best Americana Album; and, “The Joke” for Best American Roots Song, and Best American Roots Performance.

More LGBT artist nominations:

Meshell Ndegeocello – Ventriloquism – Best Urban Contemporary Album

St. Vincent – Masseducation – Best Alternative Music Album

Benj Pasek and Justin Paul – “This Is Me” – Best Song Written for Visual Media

Linda Perry – Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Janelle Monaé – “Pynk” – Best Music Video

Sarah Aarons – “The Middle” – Song of the Year

SOPHIE – Oil of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides – Best Dance/Electronic Album

Teddy Geiger – “In My Blood” – Song of the Year

Alex Newell – Once On This Island – Best Musical Theater Album

The Grammy Awards show airs February 10, 2019.

Photo: Bonnaroo 2010: Brandi Carlile In Concert | NPR