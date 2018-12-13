Weekend Events: Tights, black boots, misfit toys and more

14Friday — Ballet West’s The Nutcracker

The face-lift last year of Ballet West’s production of “The Nutcracker” has had a perma-grin from its fantastical new sets, costumes, and special effects — and packed audiences. If you haven’t partaken in this holiday classic, or you have many times, just do it and do it again.

Capitol Theatre, 50 W. 200 South, times vary through Dec. 29. Tickets $60-150, artsaltlake.org



— Darin’s 3rd Annual Art & Hot Chocolate Holiday Soiree

New this year at Darin Jones’ holiday soiree are a DIY and Doodle-Your-Year Action Board Calendar (can start any month of the year — great for teachers!) and “AFFIRMATIONS” Typography Puzzles Art Book (preview and order). Returning are previous Typography Puzzle Art Books (signed —limited supply), mugs, tote and messenger bags, pillows, painted ornaments, bowls, spice racks, and more.

Starts 6 p.m. Free parking is available south of (I.E. before) 220 N. Canyon Rd. — where Canyon Rd. turns into Canyon Side Rd. — then walk up to 230 (white house, main floor)



— BLUF Social

Here we go, Salt Lake’s 1st BLUF Social: This is a call to the Salt Lake leather/fetish/kink community to socialize, celebrate, and enjoy the many forms of gear that make us who you are. Whether its leather, rubber, puppy hoods, stilettos, boots, gloves — anything that makes you feel sexy and hot — now is the time to wear your gear out with pride. Join Mr. Leather SL 🖤UT 2018 for this inaugural GearUP Salt Lake City event.

Lake Effect, 155 W. 200 South, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Those younger than 21 are welcome to join at 8:30 for a walk through Temple Square. Bam!



15Saturday — Holy Trinity: Depeche Mode/Cure/Smiths Mega Tribute

DJ Courtney presents a “Mega Tribute” Dance party featuring 100 Free T-shirts to the first hundred people . . . And of course all the best of Depeche Mode, The Cure, and The Smiths (come early for best sizes choices, no savies, so come early) Both rooms open: Dancing in the Main Ballroom/bar and Cure/Depeche/Smiths Karaoke in the second room.

Club Area 51, 451 S. 400 West., 9 p.m. Tickets $10 at the door

— Golden Spike Universe Pageant



Join the Royal Court of the Golden Spike Empire for the 37th annual Golden Spike Universe Pageant, host by Mae Daye. This long-standing pageant is a great opportunity for each contestant to showcase their creativity and talent by representing a land or country of their choice. Scored categories include; presentation, talent, formal wear and Q&A. Mr. And Miss titles are open to all Utah residents 21 and over, who live within the RCGSE boundries.

The Chakra Lounge, 364 S. State St., 7-10 p.m. $7 donation at the door

16Sunday —Misfit Toys Stand Up Comedy Drag Holiday Show

SLC will usher in the holidays with the worlds 1st Stand-up Comedy and Drag Show! Featuring some of SLC’s best stand-up comedians, some amazing comedians from L.A., and an incredible performance by the evening’s host Brigitte Kiss! It’s an incredible line up.



The show benefits the Utah Pride Center and includes a toy drive, so bring a new boxed toy! Stay tuned for the full lineup and info on the after-party! You don’t want to miss this one. And $5 of each ticket will go to the Utah Pride Center and the toys will go to tots in need of holiday love!

The Beehive, 5 E. 400 South, 8:30 p.m. $15 at the door.

— Leather Church

A new monthly Sunday afternoon Leather event at The Sun Trapp hosted by blackBOOTS in in collaboration with The Las Vegas Boys of Leather/Leather Church Las Vegas. It’s a casual afternoon to come together, meet up with like-minded folk, enjoy a cocktail (or four) and have a good time. Don’t be shy!

The Sun-Trapp, 102 S. 600 West, 3-6 p.m.