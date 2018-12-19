Historical society to host Utah LGBT Oratories

Utah Queer Historical Society announced the first of a series of oratories, “Their History is Your History”, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City.
Dale Sheld will be the first speaker in the series. He is a retired educator from the Davis School District, a long time member of the Salt Lake Men’s Choir and has been with his partner since 1969.
You can expect this to be a fun evening with a chance to reconnect with friends, meet new people, engage in the question & answer session and enjoy light refreshments.
The Historical Society will hold the “Oratories” the last Wednesday of each month and welcome suggestions of future speakers
Tours of the Utah Pride Center will be offered after the speech.
The Utah Queer Historical Society, a project of the Utah Pride Center, is established to preserve LGBT histories, memoirs, and artifacts of “who we were and who we are.”
