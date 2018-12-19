Historical society to host Utah LGBT Oratories

Utah Queer Historical Society announced the first of a series of oratories, “Their History is Your History”, on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Utah Pride Center, 1380 S. Main Street, Salt Lake City.

Dale Sheld will be the first speaker in the series. He is a retired educator from the Davis School District, a long time member of the Salt Lake Men’s Choir and has been with his partner since 1969.

You can expect this to be a fun evening with a chance to reconnect with friends, meet new people, engage in the question & answer session and enjoy light refreshments.

The Historical Society will hold the “Oratories” the last Wednesday of each month and welcome suggestions of future speakers .

Tours of the Utah Pride Center will be offered after the speech.

The Utah Queer Historical Society, a project of the Utah Pride Center, is established to preserve LGBT histories, memoirs, and artifacts of “who we were and who we are.”